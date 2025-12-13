Three Potential Michigan Transfers To Watch For Virginia Tech

With the firing of Sheronne Moore, there will likely be a large exodus of Michigan football players entering the transfer portal and being released from their national letters of intent. Virginia Tech will definitely have opportunities to go pluck a few local players from Michigan's roster should they enter the transfer portal. Let's dive into a few names.

DB Shamari Earls

In 2025, Earls was the No. 2 player in Virginia according to the 247 composite. He committed to Georgia and South Carolina before officially settling on a commitment to Michigan, where he played his true freshman season.

Earls played in five games, so he will not be able to get a redshirt for his freshman year. In those five games. Earls tallied 60 snaps across the five games, 43 of which were in coverage. He graded out decently as a true freshman, with a 54.6 overall grade and a 53.3 coverage grade. He was targetted five times on the season and allowed just two catches for 21 yards.

He was very up and down through the season, with three of his five games earning him at least a 64.0 overall grade and coverage grade. The other two games, he was below a 50.0 grade. His best grading game of the season came against Central Michigan, where he played 12 snaps and had a 71.3 defensive grade and a 70.1 coverage grade.

OT Evan Link

Evan Link hails from Burke, Virginia and has one year of eligibility remaining. Last year at Michigan, Link played 373 snaps across seven games and earned a 62.5 PFF grade along with a 67.3 pass blocking grade. His run blocking numbers are less impressive, owning just a 59.3 on the front. Not bad, though.

Link stands 6-foot-6 and 324 pounds according to Michigan Football's website. Virginia Tech has had trouble on the offensive line and Link is somebody who could come in and make a quick impact as a starter.

Given that he played an average of over 60 snaps per game before his final of the season, I believe it's safe to assume that he sustained an injury during Michigan's game against Washington, where he played just 12 snaps.

EDGE Devon Baxter

The third and final guy is a higher upside player. Devon Baxter hails from Brandywine, Maryland and stands at 6-foot-6 and 247 pounds. He is coming off of his redshirt freshman season. He hasn't seen action in either of his first two seasons at Michigan, so a transfer seemed possible regardless of the head coach situation.

Coming out of high school, Baxter was rated as a top 350 player in the country and the 11th best player in the state of Maryland by the 247 composite. 247Sports own rankings saw him more favorably, ranking him as a top 200 player in the nation and the seventh best player in his home state.

Baxter visited Virginia Tech just four days following his commitment to Michigan in 2023, along with taking a visit to Blacksburg back in March of that year. He also took a visit to Rutgers, the first team that 247Sports reports on his offer list.

More Virginia Tech Football News: