Three Predictions for Virginia Tech vs. Vanderbilt
One day remains before Virginia Tech football begins Week 2 against its second SEC foe of the season: the Vanderbilt Commodores. With around 30 hours to go until game time, here's three predictions I have on what unfolds tomorrow evening in the Hokies' home opener.
Prediction No. 1: Kyron Drones rebounds from Week 1, posts over 250 passing yards
Drones appeared at his most healthy early in the 2024 campaign; save for cramps that affected him at the tail end of last year's contest against Vanderbilt, Drones starred, tallying 322 passing yards, his career-most for a single game. While I don't think that he finds quite the same level of success in this year's iteration, I do think that he will eclipse 250 passing yards, while accumulating around 60 yards on the ground.
In order to do that, however, Virginia Tech's offensive line will need to keep Drones away from pressure; last week saw Drones face the eighth-highest pressure rate in college football's first week, per CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli.
Prediction No. 2: Terion Stewart suits up and plays against the Commodores.
Based on recent media updates, it seems that head coach Brent Pry is cautiously optimistic about the possibility of Stewart being available for Week 2. While it’s not guaranteed, there’s hope that the Bowling Green transfer will be able to suit up. However, it’s important to note that, even if Stewart does make it onto the field, his role is expected to be limited. It doesn’t appear that he’ll be receiving a significant number of snaps.
"Yeah, Stewart had a really good day today," Pry said during Wednesday's media availability. "Had a good day yesterday. Just keeps progressing. He was smiling today. He got team snaps out there today. Going extra with the trainers and the strength staff. That thing's trending the right way."
This cautious approach suggests that Stewart is still in the process of regaining full fitness, and the coaching staff likely wants to avoid pushing him too hard too soon. It also indicates that there might be some flexibility in how his contributions will evolve depending on how he responds to limited action during the game.
"I think he's a great compliment to [PJ Prioleau and Marcellous Hawkins] and he's a great compliment to those guys," Pry said "He's a talented ball-carrier. I think that's evident from his time at [Bowling Green]. Obviously, is he going to be ready to go get 25 carries? I wouldn't think so. But right now he's trending like he'll play in the game and give us some work."
Prediction No. 3: Virginia Tech football claims its first win of the 2025 campaign.
After a challenging opener against South Carolina, Virginia Tech awaits a slightly easier challenge against the Commodores. The matchup with Vanderbilt presents a prime opportunity to capitalized on home-field advantage and begin to build momentum for ACC play, which gets underway at the end of September.
If the Hokies' defense can stifle Vanderbilt's offense and Tech can find its rhythm offensively, the Hokies have a fighting chance to come out on top and notch their first victory of the 2025 campaign.
Virginia Tech football's Week 2 clash with Vanderbilt begins on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET, with viewing available on the ACC Network.