Better, Even, Worse: Comparing Virginia Tech's 2026 Roster To Its 2025 Roster

The first talent acquisition cycle for James Franklin at Virginia Tech is complete.

While the offseason rolls on, there is no more high school or transfer portal talent that is going to come to Blacksburg. The first roster for James Franklin is set, but how does it compare to last year's roster?

Quarterback

Kyron Drones and Pop Watson are out, Ethan Grunkemeyer and Bryce Baker are in.

The Hokies prioritized quarterback and brought in two young and intriuging options. Grunkemeyer was forced into action at Penn State after the Drew Allar injury and he played well. Baker was a highly-rated recruit that has not seen the field yet, but his ceiling is considerably higher than Watson's.

While Grunkemeyer is still relatively inexperienced compared to other quarterbacks in the country, he is very talented and should be an upgrade and more consistent passer than Drones.

Verdict: Better

Running Back

Marcellous Hawkins was one of the most underrated running backs in the ACC last season, totaling over 700 yards for the season and averaging 6.3 yards per carry. True freshman Jeffrey Overton flashed high-level ability down the stretch of the season.

Virginia Tech also brought in Bill Davis from Louisiana in the transfer portal, giving them an experienced back to go along with the top two.

While it is largely the same running back room as last season, there should be continued growth from everyone and make it a better room.

Verdict: Better

Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver was a weakness for the Hokies last season, but that should not be the case in 2026.

Last year's leading receiver Ayden Greene is back and Shamarius Peterkin should take a step forward in his sophomore season. The reason to believe that this room is going to be much better this season is the additions to the group via the transfer portal.

The big addition was Duke's Que'Sean Brown, the Blue Devils second leading receiver last season. Brown was one of the top slot receivers in the portal and could be the leading receiver for the Hokies this season. Marlion Jackson brings veteran experience from Louisiana Tech and a pair of talented Penn State transfers, Jeff Exinor Jr and Tyseer Denmark, bring big play abilit to the Hokies offense.

Another name to know is true freshman Davion Brown.

Verdict: Better

Tight End

Not onl is Virginia Tech bringing back their top tight ends from last year's team, they are bringing in two of the best transfers at the position as well.

Benji Gosnell, Harrison Saint Germain, and Ja'Ricous Hairston all bring ability to the Hokies. The big get this offseason was former five star prospect Luke Reynolds. Reynolds has first round draft pick ability and could be a top target for Grunkemeyer this season.

Don't sleep on the addition of Penn State transfer Matt Henderson.

Verdict: Better

Offensive Line

Kyle Altuner being back for the Hokies is the headliner, but there are other players who should be a factor for Virginia Tech as well.

Layth Ghannam, Montavious Cunningham, Johnny Garrett, Gavin Crawford, Brody Meadows and Aidan Lynch are all back this season. Ghannam, Cunningham, and Garrett are guys I think could play a real role this season and watch out for Meadows, who missed most of last season.

Virginia Tech brought in four transfers at the position: Michigan State's Justin Bell, Oklahoma's Logan Howland, Penn State's Michael Troutman III and Ohio State's Justin Terry.

Franklin prioritized the high school trenches as well. They brought in seven offensive linemen from high school and while I don't think any will play (maybe four-star OT Thomas Wilder), it gives a glimpse as to how Franklin wants to build this team.

Verdict: Better

Virginia Tech is going to return Kemari Copelandm, who has All-ACC potential, but they are going to lose a pair of big contributors, Kelvin Gilliam and Kody Huisman.

Other players from last year's roster that are back include Jason Abbey, Elhadj Fall, Emmett Laws, Eric Mensah and Aycen Stevens.

Daniel Jennings, Javion Hilson, Eric Mensah, Cortez Harris, Mylachi Williams, Randy Adirika and Samuel Okunlola are the seven transfers that Virginia Tech is bringing in this fall. Okunlola is a bit of a wild card. He was very good at Pittsburgh two seasons ago, but was up and down at Colorado and faced injuries. If healthy, he could be a big impact player.

Hilson is a former top recruit and should see the field quickly.

Gilliam and Huisman were good players, but there is more talent in this room than a year ago.

Verdict: Better

Linebacker

Caleb Woodson transferred to Alabama, but Kaleb Spencer and young linebacker Noah Chambers are two big returners for the Hokies.

Chambers was forced into action as a freshman due to injuries and while inconsistent at times, there is plenty of talent there.

Curtis Jones Jr and Keon Wylie are the transfer players that the Hokies brought in. They should at least add depth and experience to the unit.

I don't think this group is significantly worse than last season, but it is hard to say that it is better.

Verdict: Even

Secondary

At cornerback, Isaiah Brown-Murray is back and he is joined by Thomas Williams, and Jojo Crim as projected starters/rotation players and depth. Crim is one of the most talented players on the defense and I think he has a chance for a big breakout season.

Kenny Woseley Jr is a transfer to know at cornerback. He is one of several Penn State transfers that is now on the team and should push for playing time. Cam Chadwick (UConn) brings experience and should factor in as well.

Jordan Bass, Sherrod Covil, and Tyson Flowers were transfers brought in before Franklin, but they should be in the mix at safety. The Hokies did not bring in any more transfers at that position so far this offseason.

Verdict: Even.

Clearly, this roster is upgraded compared to last season's, especially on offense. Does that mean that Virginia Tech is going to win the ACC and make the playoff? No, but this is going to be a much improved team and one that should be in the hunt in the ACC.

