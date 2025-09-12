Three Predictions For Virginia Tech Football This Saturday vs. Old Dominion
Virginia Tech football remains home in Blacksburg, hosting Old Dominion this Saturday at 7 p.m. ET in a pivotal clash that could shape both the trajectory of the 2025 campaign and of the program as it stands under current head coach Brent Pry. Here are three predictions I have for what unfolds tomorrow evening in Blacksburg.
Prediction No. 1: Virginia Tech's offensive line is unable to stop the Monarchs' bull rush and Drones is sacked three times.
The Hokies' offensive line has struggled thus far in the 2025 campaign and has been further impacted by injuries. According to Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry on Wednesday, the group is a "patchwork crew out there. We got seven of 10 in the two-deep in treatment, twice a day."
Starters Johnny Garrett and Montavious Cunningham are not confirmed to play and reserve tackle Jaden Muskrat, who hasn't played in either of Tech's first two contests, is also an unknown. Reserve guard Brody Meadows also remains sidelined and has not taken a snap so far this season.
Gven that, the Hokies were forced to rely on a pair of inexperienced hands in Aidan Lynch and Tommy Ricard, both of whom tallied their first meaningful snaps on Saturday. The majority of the reserves doesn't appear much better, with inexperienced redshirt freshmen like Hannes Hammer, Lucas Austin and Gavin Crawford being some of the options lower down on the depth chart.
Prediction No. 2: The Hokies' rushing attack finally gets dialed in and Marcellous Hawkins tops 80 rushing yards.
I was 1-for-3 last week, predicting that Drones would eclipse 250 passing yards and that Tech would win the game. Both looked realistic; after the first half, Drones had tallied 113 passing yards and the Hokies led, 20-10. My prediction that did come true was that Terion Stewart would suit up, but not be the lead back. That one was more of a lay-up, given that Stewart was trending towards playing, according to Pry that week.
However, I'll go out on a limb and say that the Hokies begin to piece together their rushing attack. Through two games, the Hokies have tallied 167 yards on the ground, accumulating 83.5 yards per game. I think that lead tailback Marcellous Hawkins eclipses that number and goes for around 85 yards, taking advantage of a depleted Monarchs linebackers corps, following the departure of two-time All-American linebacker Jason Henderson.
Prediction No. 3: Virginia Tech football escapes with a one-score win.
Yes, one-score games are Pry's kryptonite. Yes, since the start of the 2022 campaign, the Hokies have compiled a 1-12 record in games decided by seven or less points. But, this isn't an SEC squad that the Hokies are facing off against. The Monarchs are no pushovers, but they're a significant step down from the level of South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
I also anticipate that this game will be low-scoring. The challenge will be for the Hokies to dial in their rushing attack and limit Old Dominion's to a certain extent. Monarchs signal-caller Colton Joseph has proven to be one of the most mobile quarterbacks in the FBS early through this season and while I don't think he reaches his 114 rushing yards/game average, I do believe he will have some level of success against the Hokies. I don't think it'll be enough, however, and predict that Virginia Tech escapes Week 3 with a 21-14 victory.