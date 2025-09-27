Three Bold Predictions for Virginia Tech Football Today vs. NC State
Virginia Tech football faces off against the NC State Wolfpack tonight at 7 p.m. ET (viewing available on the CW) in a clash that could reshape its 2025 ambitions. Here's three predictions I've got for what unfolds tonight in Carter-Finley Stadium.
No. 1: Kyron Drones throws for a pair of touchdowns, but generally struggles
Kyron Drones enters tonight’s matchup against NC State as the clear centerpiece of Virginia Tech’s offense, but the redshirt junior faces perhaps his toughest test to date. The Wolfpack’s defense has been opportunistic through the first month of the season, excelling at applying pressure off the edge and forcing quarterbacks into hurried decisions. Drones, who has been inconsistent in stretches, will need to balance his dual-threat ability with sound judgment from the pocket. My expectation is that he will flash moments of promise, finding the end zone twice through the air, but that the efficiency may be lacking. Inconsistent protection from a battered offensive line leads me to believe that NC State's defensive line will force Drones into a multitude of errant throws and stalled drives.
That said, the Hokies need Drones to remain poised, avoid costly turnovers and sustain enough momentum to keep the Wolfpack defense honest. While the touchdowns may pad the box score, the story could be a broader struggle to maintain rhythm, leaving Virginia Tech’s offense leaning heavily on timely plays rather than consistent execution. For the Hokies to truly push NC State, Drones must elevate beyond flashes and find ways to string together sustained, mistake-free drives.
No. 2: Marcellous Hawkins tallies around 60 rushing yards
Although Terion Stewart was not present on either of the ACC availability reports, his status is still unconfirmed, meaning that Virginia Tech will likely once again look to Marcellous Hawkins to shoulder the ground game. Hawkins has shown flashes; however, against NC State, however, breaking off big runs may prove difficult. I expect Hawkins to hover around the 60-yard mark, grinding out tough yards on designed runs between the tackles while occasionally bouncing outside for modest gains. While not a breakout performance, his contributions would still be vital in keeping Virginia Tech’s offense balanced.
If Hawkins can chip away with four- or five-yard bursts, it could open up play-action opportunities for Drones and slow down NC State’s pass rush. The Hokies need Hawkins to be serviceable at worst and opportunistic at best; any semblance of balance could dictate how competitive Tech remains.
No. 3: One of the Greenes tops 100 receiving yards tonight
If Virginia Tech is to find offensive success against NC State, it will likely come through one of the Greene receivers breaking through with a big performance. Both Ayden Greene and Donavon Greene possess the tools to stretch the field: Ayden Greene with his precise route running and ability to create separation, Donavon Greene with his size and wily experience. I expect one of them to eclipse the 100-yard mark tonight, serving as the Hokies’ go-to playmaker in the passing game.
Should Drones can stay upright long enough to deliver accurate throws, a Greene could capitalize on those matchups. This kind of breakout could serve as a momentum spark for the Hokies, who desperately need explosive plays to keep pace with CJ Bailey and the Wolfpack offense. The 100-yard barrier would also symbolize progress for Tech’s passing game, which has lacked consistency early this season. Whether it’s Ayden finding space over the middle or Donavon hauling in deep shots down the sideline, the Hokies need one of their top receivers to deliver a statement performance under the lights in Raleigh.