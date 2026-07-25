Three Questions for Virginia Tech's Linebackers Ahead of Fall Camp

Virginia Tech's defense carried this program through rough patches in 2025, and the linebacker room played no small role in that. But if the Hokies want to take the kind of step forward that Brent Pry's return promises, this group can't just be solid — it needs to become a strength.

The pieces are there: A proven tackler in Kaleb Spencer, a former true freshman starter in Noah Chambers who's already shown flashes and two portal additions in Curtis Jones Jr. (West Virginia) and Keon Wylie (Penn State) who bring snaps from Power Four competition. What's missing is proof that it all comes together.

Here are the three biggest questions facing Virginia Tech's linebackers entering the 2026 season.

No. 1: Can the linebackers clean up their coverage issues from 2025?

Virginia Tech's linebackers had their moments defending the run last season, but coverage was a different story. Both Chambers and Spencer graded out below average in pass defense a year ago, and that inconsistency flared up at times against teams attacking the middle of the field. With Jones Jr. and Wylie now in the mix, the Hokies have added a pair of linebackers with experience in space, which could ease some of that burden.

Brent Pry's scheme has historically asked linebackers to be comfortable in drop zones and matched up on tight ends and backs out of the backfield. If Virginia Tech's linebackers can tighten up in coverage, it would take away one of the easiest answers opposing offenses found against this defense in 2025.

No. 2: Who claims the third starting job alongside Spencer and Chambers?

Spencer and Chambers look like locks to anchor the room, but the competition behind them is one of the more interesting battles of fall camp. Jones Jr. arrives from West Virginia with 23 career games under his belt as a junior, while Wylie brings 7.5 career tackles for loss and four sacks from his time at Penn State.

Neither separated himself this offseason, at least publicly, which means fall camp reps will likely decide who rounds out the starting group. Pry's scheme typically operates closer to a 4-3 scheme with a third linebacker designated as a "star" that plays more as an outside LB.

No. 3: Can this group generate more disruptive plays?

Outside of Spencer's team-leading nine tackles for loss, Virginia Tech didn't get much in the way of negative plays from its linebackers last season. Chambers had just two tackles for loss in eight games as a true freshman, and the numbers dropped off from there. For a defense that wants to be aggressive under Pry, that has to change.

Adding experienced transfers and hoping for natural growth from Chambers should help, but the Hokies need production beyond raw tackle totals. If this group can start turning negative plays rather than simply cleaning up after the defensive line, Virginia Tech's front seven becomes a much bigger problem for ACC offenses.