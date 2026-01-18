Virginia Tech Lands Commitment From West Virginia LB Transfer Curtis Jones Jr

Virginia Tech has arguably the best transfer portal class in the ACC and they continued to add to it tonight. The latest commitment is West Virginia linebacker Curtis Jones Jr, a young linebacker prospect who should be a factor for the Hokies defense in 2026 and beyond.

PORTAL: The #Hokies pick up West Virginia transfer linebacker, Curtis Jones, Jr. (6-4, 226)! pic.twitter.com/vaSIP07Npz — Tech Sideline (@TechSideline) January 18, 2026

This past season for West Virginia, Jones Jr totaled 22 tackles, two pass deflections, one sack and one forced fumble. According to Pro Football Focus, Jones Jr played 253 total snaps and finished with a 56.6 overall grade. The one area that Jones is going to have to improve on the most is his tackling, as PFF gave him a 32.7 overall tackling grade, which is far below average.

Right now, Virginia Tech's transfer portal class is ranked 3rd in the ACC by 247Sports, behind only California and Louisville.

The defensive line was a priority heading into the portal period and recently, Virginia Tech got three big commitments up front. Ohio State transfer Eric Mensah, Penn State edge Mylachi Williams, and Penn State edge Cortez Harris all committed to the Hokies on Sunday. They are not going to bring experience to the roster, but they bring in upside and should be able to be in the rotation next season.

The other big addition to the Hokies class last Sunday was Penn State tight end Luke Reynolds. Reynolds was a five star prospect coming out of high school and the No. 1 tight end in the country according to 247Sports. He should be one of the top targets for whoever starts at quarterback next year for the Hokies.

Duke wide receiver Que'Sean Brown was one of the Blue Devils leading receivers last season and he joined the class yesterday as well. The Hokies have brought in high upside weapons and skill guys with experience which should make them a formidable offense next season.

They also got a commitment from Louisiana Tech WR Marlion Jackson. This past season for the Bulldogs, Jackson caught 20 passes for 370 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 18.5 yards per catch. He has been a steady presence in the Louisiana Tech offense over the past three seasons. In 2024, he caught 14 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown while in 2023 he caught 12 catches for 161 yards.

Per PFF, Jackson finished with a 56.8 overall grade in 420 snaps this past season while in 2024 he finished

Things keep getting better for the Hokies and they are a program trending upward under Franklin.

