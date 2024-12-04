Virginia Tech Football: Three-Star Linebacker Noah Chambers Officially Signs With Virginia Tech
DeMatha Catholic High School standout linebacker Noah Chambers officially signed to Virginia Tech on National Signing Day as other recruits plan to make their commitments official. Chambers was a part of the long list of recruits which committed to Virginia Tech in June. Chambers hails from Hyattsville, Maryland. Chambers also visited Maryland, but decided to commit to the Hokies.
Chambers is listed at 6-foot-2 and held other offers from Boston College, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Temple, Toledo, and USF. 247Sports ranks Chambers as the 87th best linebacker in the class of 2026 and the 26th best player coming out of the state of Maryland.
Chambers joins a strong class of linebackers that includes four-star Bret Clatterbaugh and three-star Brennan Johnson. Chris Marve had built an incredible class defensively and linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh and defensive back Sheldon Robinson were the first to sign.
2025 Virginia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed
6. ATH Luke Stuewe
8. LB Noah Chambers
