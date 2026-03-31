Three Reasons to Doubt Virginia Tech In 2026

Earlier today, I took a look at the optimistic view surrounding Virginia Tech football in 2026 — how the schedule shakes out for a presumably fast start, Virginia Tech not facing the caliber of opponent that new head whistle James Franklin did when he was at Penn State and the myriad of unknowns playing in Tech's favor.

Now, I'll flip it the other way, taking a gander at three reasons why Virginia Tech should be doubted:

No. 1: The myriad of unknowns leads to a natural cloud of doubt.

As I mentioned in this morning's piece, the gap between a potential 4-3 start and a 7-0 beginning is not that wide. If Old Dominion proves to be anywhere near its potent 2025 squad, Virginia Tech could lose that game. If Maryland is more skilled than last year's 4-8 iteration, the Hokies could lose that one, too. If Georgia Tech is of similar or reachable caliber to the 2025 team, same deal.

Virginia Tech stands in a position of where not only it itself has a myriad of unknowns, but where nearly every team in the early goings of its schedule is dealing with that, too. That can serve to the Hokies' benefit, or to their detriment.

Virginia Tech will not have any true tape to go off of when it suits up on Sept. 5 against VMI, and it will likely not gain much beyond tuning up against the Keydets.

No. 2: The end-of-season slate is brutal.

Of Virginia Tech's nine ACC contests, five are on the road. And there's a good bit of travel involved. The Hokies kick off their road stint with a trip to College Park, Maryland. Then, they'll make stops at Chestnut Hill (Massachusetts), Berkeley (California), Clemson (South Carolina), Dallas (Texas) and Coral Gables (Florida).

The Hokies wll be operating with less wiggle room towards the end of the season. Though they get roughly two weeks (depending on if the SMU game is on Friday, Nov. 6, or Saturday, Nov. 7) between playing Clemson and the Mustangs, the Stanford home game and Miami road game are separated by just six days.

Virginia Tech will be playing in as many as three Friday games this season (Pittsburgh, SMU*, Miami), and it ends its season against three of the ACC's top five from a year ago. It plays one of the other two (Georgia Tech) earlier in the season in game seven of the year. Virginia Tech also draws Clemson on the Tigers' home turf. The Hokies have lost their last seven games to the Tigers, and have not won against Clemson since 2007 (at Clemson).

No. 3: The start-of-season slate could shape up in a myriad of different directions.

As I alluded to in my previous piece and point No. 1 of this one, Virginia Tech's gap between going, say, 3-4, versus a 7-0 mark is not unreasonable.

After all, Pittsburgh rattled off a five-game winning streak and toppled then-No. 25 Florida State. Georgia Tech was in the College Football Playoff conversation before fading late with an eventual three-game skid. Old Dominion beat an albeit vastly different Virginia Tech squad by 19 a year ago.

The unknowns that define Virginia Tech present a compelling case as to why trust may not be warranted. With so many variables still unresolved and precious little to take away from, it remains difficult to fully buy into. Potential is evident, but potential alone rarely translates to sustained success without proof of concept on the field.