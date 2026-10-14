Three Roster Adjustments James Franklin Could Make to get Virginia Tech Back on Track

James Franklin called John Love “the best kicker in the country” after the Pitt game on Oct. 2. Ten days later, he opened Love’s job.

That’s where Virginia Tech stands after two losses by a combined seven points, both decided on the final play. The Hokies lost to Pitt 35–33 when Love’s 36-yard try at the gun was ruled no good. Then they lost at Cal 25–20 when their last pass fell incomplete at the Golden Bears’ 7. They’re 4–2 and 1–2 in the ACC going into Saturday’s sold-out Homecoming game against Georgia Tech.

“When you look at our last two games, I think we all realize the margin for error is small,” Franklin said Monday.

Here are three roster adjustments Franklin can make to help the team going forward.

Make the kicking competition real, then end it

Love hasn’t forgotten how to kick. He came into this season with 54-of-64 on career field goals and opened 2026 without a miss. Then came the 36-yarder against Pitt and misses from 55 and 39 at Cal; for the first time in his career, he’s missed three straight.

Franklin answered Monday with an open competition and named two challengers: Love’s younger brother, Will, a true freshman 247Sports rated as the top kicker in the 2026 class, and sophomore kickoff specialist Cole Byrd.

“Obviously, John is still the guy and will have an opportunity, but also his brother,” Franklin said.

So run a real competition, name a winner by Thursday and leave him there through at least Clemson. Franklin made the same argument Monday for keeping Layth Ghannam at left tackle while the line heals. A player who keeps getting moved has a harder time succeeding.

Kickers work the same way. One who wins the job Thursday and loses it after one miss Saturday spends every snap looking at the sideline. The track record says John keeps it. Fifty-four makes in 64 tries don’t disappear in 10 days. But if Will outkicks him all week, the freshman should get Georgia Tech and Clemson.

Let Jeffrey Overton Jr. run loose in the second half

Sophomore Jeffrey Overton Jr. ran 12 times for 73 yards at Cal, 6.1 yards per carry, with runs of 19 and 22. Two of those carries came after halftime, both on the first series of the third quarter. He didn’t carry again after the 14:22 mark.

Fifth-year Marcellous Hawkins Jr. took every running back carry from there, six of them for 18 yards, though his 9-yard run to the Cal 2 set up the go-ahead score.

For the season, Overton has 528 yards on 89 carries, 5.9 yards per carry. Every game hasn't been perfect. Pitt held him to 46 yards on 17 carries. But he’s the most efficient piece of an offense playing without left tackle Justin Terry, right guard Brody Meadows and right guard Montavious Cunningham, who left Cal in the second quarter. When the line is held together with tape, the back averaging close to 6 yards per carry should get more work, not less.

Shorten the cornerback rotation when the game is on the line

Virginia Tech has one interception this season, by Thomas Williams against VMI, and hasn’t forced a turnover in four straight games. Cal took advantage with a backup quarterback. Jackson Brousseau, starting for the injured Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, went 29-of-43 for 321 yards.

“We have not been able to finish on the ball,” Franklin said Monday.

The flags tell the rest. Tech was called for pass interference four times at Cal. The two that counted both came on fourth-quarter touchdown drives, one on Kenny Woseley Jr. and one on Cam Chadwick Jr. Neither started. The starting pair of Jaquez White and Williams didn’t draw one, and White broke up two passes, including one at the goal line.

What comes next

Georgia Tech visits Lane Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Then it’s Clemson on Oct. 24, and a bye before the trip to SMU.

Two weeks ago, Virginia Tech was one kick from 5–0. None of these fixes takes a portal addition or a new playbook. They take Franklin trusting what six games have already shown him.