The same afternoon, Luke Reynolds set the ACC single-season record for catches by a tight end, and Ethan Grunkemeyer became Virginia Tech’s first 3,000-yard passer since 2016, the Hokies ran for 40 yards.

It took them 29 carries. Virginia beat Virginia Tech 37-13 at Lane Stadium on Saturday, the Cavaliers’ first win in Blacksburg since 1998, and the Hokies finished the regular season 6-6 (3-6 ACC).

Tech was 6-2 after a 20-16 win at Clemson on Oct. 24. It didn’t win again. Through those first eight games, Virginia Tech averaged 35.0 points and allowed 20.5. Over the last four, it averaged 20.8 and allowed 39.0.

Coach James Franklin put the slide on the line of scrimmage.

“We were not able to control the line of scrimmage tonight on either side of the ball,” Franklin said.

He also pointed to his own history. Franklin’s first regular seasons at Vanderbilt and Penn State both ended 6-6, and both programs won at least nine games within two years.

Five calls between now and mid-January will shape whether Virginia Tech follows that path.

1. Rebuild both lines in a 10-day portal window

The defense entered Saturday leading the ACC and ranking fifth nationally in tackles for loss per game. It still got run over in November. SMU gained 569 yards, Stanford’s Micah Ford ran for 149, and Virginia ran for 234.

The offensive line dealt with injuries most of the season. Grunkemeyer was sacked 11 times across the Georgia Tech and Clemson games. Against Virginia, Tech averaged 1.4 yards per carry and converted 3-of-17 third downs, eight of which needed at least eight yards.

“Offensively, we were not able to run the ball, so we put ourselves in obvious passing situations,” Franklin said.

The transfer portal opens Jan. 4 for just 10 days, five fewer than last cycle, so the line board has to be built early. Tech’s first revenue-share dollars should go to interior linemen on both sides of the ball. The passing game carried this team for eight weeks. It can’t do that again behind a line that loses at the point of attack.

2. Find out whether November was a coordinator problem

Franklin said he wouldn’t make immediate decisions on his staff. “Everything is looked at every offseason,” he said.

Defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s unit allowed 39.0 points per game over the last four, but the offense handed over some of those. Virginia scored twice Saturday on turnover returns, and Stanford scored 14 points off turnovers two weeks earlier.

The third quarter should bother Franklin more. ACC opponents outscored Tech 75-20 in the third quarter this season, and the Hokies went scoreless in the third quarter in five of their nine conference games. At Miami, Tech gained 55 yards on 21 second-half plays.

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November’s scores make a coordinator change tempting. The third quarters say the bigger problem is what this staff does in the locker room at halftime.

3. Plan for Luke Reynolds’ draft decision

Reynolds’ eight catches Saturday gave him 75, breaking the ACC single-season tight end record of 73 set by Syracuse’s Oronde Gadsden II in 2024. He caught seven touchdown passes and is a John Mackey Award finalist.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ranked him the No. 3 tight end in the 2027 class on Friday, behind Oregon’s Jamari Johnson and LSU’s Trey’Dez Green.

Franklin can’t make that call. He can decide how hard to push and what the offense looks like if Reynolds goes. Offensive coordinator Ty Howle coaches the tight ends, and this offense ran through the position. The 2027 class has three tight end commits, led by Jordan Karhoff, who carries the highest 247Sports rating in the class.

Freshmen don’t replace 75 catches, though. If Reynolds leaves, a veteran tight end belongs on the portal list next to the linemen.

Quarterback isn’t the question. Grunkemeyer, a redshirt sophomore, set the program record with 278 completions and threw 23 touchdown passes.

4. Hold the 2027 class together through signing day

The early signing period opens on Wednesday. Virginia Tech goes in with 24 commits and the No. 23 class on 247Sports.

The losing streak has cost two four-star prospects: running back Javian Jones-Priest, who decommitted Nov. 24, and wide receiver Anthony Roberts, who flipped to Wake Forest earlier this month.

The commits who matter most fit decision No. 1. Eight of the 24 are linemen, including four offensive linemen. They won’t fix the 2027 line as freshmen, but they’re the long-term answer to the problem that sank November. Four-star quarterback Peter Bourque is the other signature Franklin needs this week.

5. Rebuild the offseason around November

“As the game went on, I think we definitely got worn down,” Franklin said Saturday.

Tech went 0-4 in November. For the first time in the program's 134-year history, Virginia Tech has gone winless in November for two consecutive seasons.

The 2027 calendar helps. Starting next fall, the FBS regular season stretches to 14 weeks, which gives every team two open dates. Spring practice is replaced by two offseason sessions with 21 on-field practices combined, and preseason camp drops to 21 practices over 27 days.

How Franklin splits those sessions should tie back to decision No. 1. A team that wears down in November needs a two-deep on both lines it can rotate, and the new calendar gives him more time to build one.

Franklin said Saturday he’s “convicted in the model.” Virginia Tech’s 24 commits get the first vote Wednesday.