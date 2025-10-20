Three Storylines for Virginia Tech Football vs. California
Virginia Tech football has an upcoming weekday clash, its only such contest of the year, against California. This Friday, the Hokies will aim to capture their third win of the 2025 campaign.
The last time — and the only time — that the Hokies faced off against the Golden Bears was all the way back in 2003, in the Insight Bowl. That day, Virginia Tech (2-5, 1-2 ACC) and California (5-2, 2-1 ACC) combined for 101 points. Quarterbacks Bryan Randall (VT) and Aaron Rodgers (Cal) combined for nearly 800 passing yards, while there were a total of 1,081 net offensive yards.
This matchup carries little resemblance to the classic meeting between the two programs nearly two decades ago. Instead of legends like Randall and Rodgers, it’s Kyron Drones and Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele leading the way for Virginia Tech and Cal. Both quarterbacks have endured uneven starts to the season. Drones has struggled with turnovers and consistency in the passing game, while Sagapolutele, after a strong opening month, has cooled off in recent weeks as defenses have adjusted to his tendencies.
No. 1: What does the quarterback consistency look like on either side:
Both Virginia Tech and Cal enter this matchup searching for steadiness under center. For the Hokies, Kyron Drones’ dual-threat ability remains a key part of the offense, but turnovers and accuracy have been recurring issues. Interim head coach Philip Montgomery may look to simplify the passing game, incorporating more short throws, designed rollouts, and read options to keep Drones comfortable.
On the other sideline, Sagapolutele has shown promise but is learning on the fly.
In Sagapolutele's first three games, he tallied six touchdown passes and one interception. In his last four, the freshman has tossed four touchdowns through the air alongside six picks. Both quarterbacks have the physical tools to change a game, but consistency will determine whether this matchup becomes a low-scoring grind or at least something in the ballpark of their 2003 offensive outburst.
No. 2: Can Virginia Tech control the line of scrimmage?
The battle in the trenches could decide who walks away with a much-needed win. Virginia Tech’s offensive line has struggled to maintain push in the run game, forcing the Hokies into predictable passing downs where Drones has been under duress. If Tech can open lanes for Bhayshul Tuten and give Drones time to operate, its offense should find rhythm early. On defense, the Hokies’ front seven has been inconsistent — stout one week and porous the next.
They were gashed on the ground against then-No. 13 Georgia Tech, a contest exposing their difficulty in shedding blocks and tackling in space. The Golden Bears have relied on physical inside runs to wear down defenses and set up play action for Sagapolutele. If Virginia Tech’s defensive line can control first down and force the freshman quarterback into third-and-long situations, it could swing the momentum back in its favor.
No. 3. The Turnover Battle and Momentum Swings
For two teams struggling to find rhythm, turnovers could define the evening. Virginia Tech’s defense has flashed opportunistic moments — key interceptions and forced fumbles in the red zone — but those haven’t come consistently. The Hokies can’t afford to waste opportunities if Sagapolutele makes mistakes under pressure. On the other hand, Drones' interceptions have mostly come on forced throwse, and the Bears’ linebackers have the instincts to capitalize. Special teams could also factor heavily, particularly if field position swings create short fields for either offense. In a matchup where neither side has proven it can sustain long drives, one turnover might be enough to decide it. If Virginia Tech can protect the football and win the turnover battle, it stands a strong chance to leave Lane with its third victory of the year.
Virginia Tech will take on California on Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET, with viewing for the contest available on ESPN.