Three Things Virginia Tech Must Fix Ahead of It's Matchup With Old Dominion
1. Slow Starts Offensively
The Hokies again, had another week of a slow start against Marshall on the offensive side of the ball. In the first half, the offense could only record 3 points off a field goal similar to the loss against Vanderbilt where they had to fight from behind after only recording 3 first-half points. If this continues, changes might have to be made or the direction of this team which was anticipated by many based on how things finished last season, will not be ending the way many have expected.
2. The Offensive Line
Virginia Tech's offensive line has given up 8 sacks in the last 2 games to start the season which is 4 sacks a game. The offensive line has been one of the biggest concerns to start the season as we have seen quarterback Kyron Drones struggle to get going under constant pressure. In the first half of games, Kyron Drones had to get out and scramble leading to an injury in week one against Vanderbilt. The running fame has also taken some time to get going in both games due to a lack of running lanes being available which is very concerning for a team that likes to run the football often.
3. Kyron Drones And Play Calling
Kyron Drones came out slow again, which has become a huge concern for both the team and its fans as it has led to needing a big response in the second half. In the first half, the Hokies' offense went 1/9 on 3rd down and went scoreless which is never a good sign for success, this comes from a combination of Drones being pressured, overthrowing receivers, and questionable plays being called. If Drones can get the offense going in the first half, they have a lot of promise and will need to as Virginia Tech faces three ranked teams this season.