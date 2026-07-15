Three Things You Can Guarantee About Virginia Tech Football In 2026

Every college football season brings plenty of uncertainty. Rosters change, freshmen emerge, injuries happen and expectations shift once the games begin. Virginia Tech enters the 2026 season with a new-look roster, a new athletic administration and plenty of questions still waiting to be answered.

However, there are a few things that feel relatively certain heading into the fall. While the Hokies' final record is impossible to predict, these three elements should define Virginia Tech football in 2026.

No. 1: The Hokies will utilize a healthy dose of the run game, though not as much as 2025.

Virginia Tech's offensive identity should continue to revolve around establishing the run. Even with Ethan Grunkemeyer stepping into the starting quarterback role, the Hokies have enough of a deep and talented running back room that gives them plenty of reason to keep the ball on the ground. Grunkemeyer isn't a dual-threat quarterback; he tallied 1,339 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions through the air, though he accrued a net-minus-46 rushing yards on 35 totes.

Marcellous Hawkins returns after leading the team with 749 rushing yards in 2025, and he should have an opportunity to improve on his production with more responsibility in the red zone. Kyron Drones' ability as a short-yardage runner often took away opportunities for the running backs near the goal line, but Grunkemeyer brings a different skill set that could allow the backs to see more carries inside the 20-yard line.

Jeffrey Overton Jr. is another name to watch after flashing late in the 2025 season. The redshirt freshman's combination of speed, vision and added size makes him a candidate to become a bigger part of the offense. Whether it is Hawkins, Overton or a combination of backs, Virginia Tech should be one of the more run-oriented offenses in the ACC, though Grunkemeyer's pocket-passer archetype will mean that the Hokies will utilize their backs more rather than creating a plethora of designed quarterback runs.

No. 2: The defense will be built around creating pressure.

One thing that has remained consistent under the current defensive philosophy is the emphasis on disrupting opposing quarterbacks. Virginia Tech's defense will look to create negative plays, force mistakes and make life uncomfortable for opposing offenses.

The Hokies have invested heavily in developing their defensive front, and the defensive line will be one of the most important position groups heading into the season. Injuries and depth concerns remain worth monitoring, particularly at defensive tackle, but the expectation is that Brent Pry's defense will continue to prioritize physicality up front. Defensive tackle Kemari Copeland headlines the group after posting 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2025. He logged a career-high three sacks against California on Oct. 24.

The secondary will also be a major storyline, with safety Tyson Flowers expected to serve as a leader for the group once again. Virginia Tech needs younger defensive backs and potential newcomers to step into larger roles, and the secondary is more unproven than the defensive line as of now. Quentin Reddish and Jaquez White should provide stellar production at safety and corner, however.

No. 3: There will be plenty of opportunities for young players to emerge.

The 2026 Hokies are not a roster built solely around established veterans. There are several young players who could make significant jumps and change the outlook of the team, especially Overton (146 rushing yards in 2025).

That has become one of the biggest realities of college football in the transfer portal era. Teams must constantly develop talent while integrating new additions, and Virginia Tech is no different. Players who were previously depth pieces could quickly become starters, while younger recruits could find themselves in major roles earlier than expected.

The most successful teams are often the ones that find unexpected contributors, and Virginia Tech has several candidates who could become household names among the fan base by the end of the season.

The Hokies enter 2026 with questions, but they also have a clear identity. They will run the football, they will play an aggressive brand of defense and they will rely on young players stepping into bigger roles. Those three things should define Virginia Tech's upcoming season.