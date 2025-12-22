Three Upgrades the Hokies Need to Make Before the 2026 Season

The 2025 season left a laundry list of desires on the table for Virginia Tech. They were never expected to be at the top of the ACC, but this squad was sold as the closest to Brent Pry's vision. A new vision has been brought to Blacksburg by James Franklin. One that blends building up for the future and retooling to compete now.

The 2026 recruiting class has served as an oracle for the mindset Franklin's staff pursues. They aren't just establishing a presence in their own backyard. They've already begun tapping into the West Coast, with quarterback Troy Huhn being one of the class's top commits. The Hokies are also addressing their needs as aggressively as possible, with seven offensive linemen brought in.

The work isn't over; in fact, it's just getting started. The storyline of this offseason will be who the Hokies bring in through the portal. It's been known that Franklin values quality over quantity in the portal. The amount of patchwork needed coming off a 3-win season may see increased utilization.

1. An Experienced Passer

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Missouri won 31-17. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The quarterback position been one of need for the Hokies for quite some time. Kyron Drones showed glimpses of talent in 2023 and was Pry's QB1 through the heart of his tenure. Not only is Drones out of eligibility, but that experiment didn't fare the way the Hokies envisioned.

Franklin already has a couple of ties to some of the portal's best quarterbacks. Colton Joseph broke out in 2025 for the Monarchs. His dual-threat ability could play into the play-action and RPO schemes that Penn State heavily utilized. Franklin's connection to Ricky Rahne, who served under Franklin from 2011 to 2019, could provide the Hokies with a strong avenue to acquire the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year.

Beau Pribula is another name that provides Virginia Tech with a realistic and viable option for 2026. Pribula transferred to Missouri this past offseason and excelled with the Tigers. Injuries troubled his campaign and ultimately limited Mizzou's upside in 2025. Pribula was brought in by Franklin, and it would be no shock if he saw the opening in Blacksburg as one he would thrive in. Virginia Tech has already been active in a talented transfer quarterback market. This need is not only an obvious one, but something the Hokies are already working towards addressing.

2. Reinforcing the Secondary

Penn State defensive backs A.J. Harris (4), Elliot Washington II (9) and Zion Tracy (7) during football media day in Holuba Hall on Saturday, August 2, 2025, in State College. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the bright spots of defense this season was Isaiah Brown-Murray. The ECU transfer showcased his high motor and versatility even in negative game scripts. Brown-Murray was capable of making big plays on late downs consistently. He moved between the slot and the boundary, rarely shadowing a single player. IBM's size provided the illusion of a mismatch, often leading to forced contested catches.

He'll be a key player to retain this offseason, but the Hokies direly need a solidified man-to-man corner. The team struggled to prevent big plays downfield in 2025. Their limited experience allowed quarterbacks to dissect the secondary both in and out of the pocket. A coverage-savvy corner could be the biggest priority for Franklin. A.J. Harris was a name to watch in the 2026 NFL Draft. Now, he'll enter the transfer portal to finish his collegiate career elsewhere. Harris, a former five-star recruit, transferred from Georgia and quickly became a key part of their defense. His history with Franklin and experience as a starter make him one of the best transfers available for Virginia Tech to pursue.

The Penn State ties don't end there. When Pry coached in Happy Valley, he also benefited from dynamic playmakers. A perfect player to pair alongside Brown-Murray would be Penn State's Elliot Washington II. Washington entered the portal with plenty of athletic potential. His burst allows him to recover on plays in both man and zone coverage. The agility flashed on punt returns makes him a threat to bring turnovers back to the house. Washington will have just one year of eligibility left and still has some mechanical kinks to work out on the boundary. The capabilities of both him and Murray could provide Pry with some exciting looks, given his history of deploying nickel packages.

3. Infiltrating the Pocket

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks linebacker Adam Trick (20) celebrates after defeating the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sacksburg took a vacation in 2025. The Hokies 37 sack campaign in 2024, headlined by Antwaun Powell-Ryland's 16.5, was always going to be hard to match. The step back the pass rush took was so significant that it showed how crucial it was for the team to force pressure. It would be easy to immediately list Chaz Coleman as the answer. However, the ties Franklin has to his former players have been hit on enough. Coleman is also unlikely to go from the Big Ten to the ACC with the ties Ohio State has already had with the former five-star prospect.





A name that's more level with the Hokies' expectations is Miami of Ohio's Adam Trick. The Redhawks' edge was one of the best pass rushers among the group of five schools. His physical profile and production read a lot like Ben Bell's from a season ago. He had 8.5 sacks and 59 tackles in the 2025 season, including a FBS leading 72 pressures. Trick is the definition of a game wrecker and could make an All-ACC-level impact for Virginia Tech.

Some other names that have jumped out include Bowling Green's Collins Acheampong and UNC's Tyler Thompson. Acheampong had bounced around the Power Four before landing in Bowling Green. A former four-star edge, he is a rare athlete. His towering six-foot-seven frame, combined with his bend off the edge, is a scout's dream. He's yet to produce at the level he was expected, but he has plenty of eligibility remaining to do so. Thompson is another former four-star that could benefit from playing under Franklin's staff. He's had a far more productive collegiate career than Acheampong, logging 7 sacks this past season.

If the Hokies can't land the big name in Trick, the pairing of these two edges could cause chaos for opossing offense. The technique and power Thompson possesses, blended with the athletic capabilities of Acheampong fits the mold of defensive linemen often deployed during Pry's time in Happy Valley. Those two just scratch the surface of the amount of talent on the edge in this year's class.

