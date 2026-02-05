Where Every Virginia Tech Football Transfer Departure Ended Up

The first transfer portal class for James Franklin was an undeniable success. The Hokies put together one of the ACC's best class and it should make them more competitive in the ACC right away next season.

But what about the guys who left? Let's take a look at who the Hokies lost this offseason.

Who's out?

WR Isaiah Spencer- Transferred to Ole Miss

WR Devin Alves- Transferred to Hawaii

CB Krystian Williams- Transferred to Richmond

OT Hannes Hammer- Transferred to UConn

DL Jahzaari Priester- Transferred to North Texas

OL Carter Stallard- Transferred to Murray State

LB Caleb Woodson- Transferred to Alabama

DB Joseph Reddish- Transferred to App State

Edge James Jennette- Transferred to Utah State

DL Arias Nash- Transferred to Tulsa

DB Caleb Brown- Transferred to Hawaii

RB Braydon Bennett- Transferred to Eastern Michigan

RB Jeremiah Coney- Transferred to UTEP

TE Zeke Wimbush- Transferred to Liberty

WR Cam Seldon- Transferred to USF

QB Pop Watson- Transferred to UMass

QB Garret Rangel- Transferred to Texas-Rio Grande Valley

DB Christian Ellis- Transferred to Virginia

Edge Keyshawn Burgos- Transferred to Purdue

LB Michael Short- Transferred to TCU

WR Tucker Holloway- Transferred to FAU

DB Dante Lovett- Transferred to UCLA

Big time program?

Nov 19, 2025; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin speaks during the press conference at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

At his national signing press conference on Wednesday, Hokies head coach James Franklin talked about the changes he is making to get Virginia Tech to be a big time program:

"Yeah, so, let me say this. No. 1, there's been a ton of work done by a lot of different people in the athletic department on campus. And I do think we've made significant progress. Our training room looks totally different right now. It's as little as lighting and paint, also just in terms of how we interact with the student-athletes. A ton of equipment in the weight room that we needed to get, as well. We've done those types of things, as you guys know because you FOIA [Freedom of Information Act] everything. That was a joke. But like you guys have already heard, obviously, we're going to do the indoor [Editor's note: Franklin is referring to the Beamer-Lawson Indoor practice facility, which will now have heating.]. I don't think a lot of people have taken that necessarily serious. Why do you not need heating in an indoor facility?

I have never been in an indoor facility that does not have heating. It actually feels to me colder in the indoor than it does outside. I don't know how that's possible. But that's important. And where I think that's important is, we got to keep the guys healthy and safe. If you want to get developed, you got to be out there.

And freezing cold conditions, obviously, they increase the likelihood of some soft-tissue injuries and things like that that we'd like to avoid. We also want to be one of the fastest teams in college football. You want to spend time working on speed development in the offseason. So, that is a critical piece. It's also a big part of, we want to be able to send a bunch of guys to the NFL and achieve their dreams. I don't think it's an ideal situation to be running for the pro scouts in an ice box. That's one of the most important days of their football careers.

We want to create a great situation there. So, that is happening. I think you guys know some things in the stadium are happening, as well. But the reality is, we still got a ton of work to do. We got a ton of work to do. The bones of this facility are phenomenal. I love how I can stand in my office, look out and we got our practice field right there.

We got our weight room here. We got the stadium right here. There's some practices from an NCAA perspective that you can't be all scrimmage. 50% of your practice could be scrimmage. So, now we can maximize our field space for half the practice, on the practice field as well as the indoor. But then, we can also transition into the stadium very easily. It's right there. Training table, training room, locker room, it's all right here. It just needs to be updated. Some of you guys have seen some of these things. I think the locker room is phenomenal.

The wet area is phenomenal, but the whole building needs to feel that way. So, we got a ton of work to do. But I think you'll continue to see great strides and I think by the time we get here for training camp, there'll be a significant shift. We'll continue to do those things. I'm happy with the progress we've made up to this point, but we still have a lot of work to do."

