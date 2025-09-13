Three Virginia Tech Players on Defense to Watch Tonight Against Old Dominion
Sam Siefkes and the Hokies' defense is eager for a bounce back. After giving up five straight touchdowns in the second half, Lane Stadium was stunned with silence. That's something Virginia Tech never wants its fans to go through. It's a taste hard to shake, but the Hokies need a clear-eyed view against the Monarchs.
It's evident what harping on the past did for teams like Florida State last year. Things can always get worse. Letting teams walk into Lane Stadium with momentum is a cardinal sin, especially in trap games such as this week's. The Hokies are fired up after their first 0-2 start in 15 years.
Here's the top names expected to feast on Old Dominion with some lunch pail defense.
Player No. 1: LB Caleb Woodson
Woodson hasn't had the start fans expected. After getting his captain patch revoked due to off-field conflicts, the linebacker has been fighting hard to make sure that doesn't loom over his play, ranking second in the team in tackles. That sets a precedent for him to control the pace of this defense.
Woodson has a chance to step up against Old Dominion. His patience amid containing a dynamic option attack, led by signal-caller Colton Joseph, is perhaps the biggest factor for the defense. They did a good job getting into the backfield against Vanderbilt in the first half. However, Virginia Tech can't afford to let its foot off the gas.
The pace of the game starts with guys like Woodson. He has a chance to show why he was named a captain of this team initially. Expect his name to be called a lot as the Monarchs mix in play action, RPOs and read options throughout the night.
Player No. 2: DE Ben Bell
Last year, Antwaun Powell-Ryland had four sacks against the Monarchs. His ability to get to the passer shifted the game's pace. This year, Ben Bell could be that tone setter.
Bell isn't a stranger to the backfield, though. Bell is coming off a 2024 to forget, playing in only four games due to injury. He was on pace to dominate like he did in 2023, however. Bell put his name on the map with an All-Sun Belt Second Team season in 2023. He finished top 10 in the country in sacks with 10. Playing in every game with seven starts, Bell also registered 57 tackles (32 solo), 16.0 TFLs, and 6 quarterback hurries.
Now, will Bell finish this game with four sacks? Probably not, but he's still going to be active. He got his first taste of Sacksburg last week, registering a half sack against the Commodores. He'd be the best bet to replicate that success in week three.
Player No. 3: DT Kemari Copeland
The other name expected to wreck the Monarchs' offensive line is Kemari Copeland.
Copeland, nicknamed "The Hulk" by his team, is an athletic freak. His strength and quickness translate to the field extremely well. He's flashed in multiple series as a game wrecker against the run and the pass. Someone with his maneuverability usually comes off the edge. They also don't typically weigh 283 pounds.
The other key to containing a dual-threat like Colton Joseph is shutting off his first look. Often, the Monarchs look for the inside handoff on option plays. Shutting off Joseph's safety valve stepping up into the pocket is something Copeland will also be poised to do. If he continues to push his way through the line of scrimmage the way he has been to start the year, it should be no surprise that The Hulk is a key player in tonight's clash.