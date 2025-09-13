Three Virginia Tech Players on Offense to Watch Tonight Against Old Dominion
Gameday is upon us with a matchup against the Old Dominion Monarchs could result in the Hokies' first win of the year.
Last week, Virginia Tech (0-2) burned out offensively in the second half. They finished with only 248 yards on the day and in time of possession, were outmatched by Vanderbilt by almost five minutes. They started hot with four scores through their first five drives. Kyron Drones established his dual-threat capabilities with two first-half touchdowns. The game plan needs adjustment, however. The Hokies are looking to control the pace of this game until the very end.
Here's some key players that could contribute to that game plan tonight.
Player No. 1: RB Marcellous Hawkins
Last year, Bhayshul Tuten tore the Monarchs open for 115 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground. Establishing the run is something the Hokies haven't been able to do yet. Marcellous Hawkins is looking to change that in his first week as the outright RB1.
Hawkins is a bowling ball who works best on inside run concepts; he's got good hands out of the backfield and is a grinder in the open field. His ability to shed tacklers is something this offense needs. Hawkins has yet to be involved in a game plan that establishes him as a true threat. If the Hokies carry a similar game plan from last year, he could end up being the heartbeat of this unit.
Old Dominion is also missing a significant name in the box. All-American linebacker Jason Henderson medically retired from football this past week. His loss will be highly detrimental to the Monarchs' front seven tonight. If the Hokies attack the interior because of this, Hawkins should have a recipe for success cooking up.
Player No. 2: WR Cameron Seldon
The Seldon breakout could be upon us in Week 3.
He was a name fans were excited about out of Tennessee. Seldon, the top-ranked player in Virginia in 2023, is a dynamic playmaker who spent the first couple of years of his collegiate career at running back. That strengthened Seldon's ability to gain yards in the open field and showcased the upside of his athletic capabilities. They didn't use him as a receiving back, though, leaving an adjustment to be made for him once he switched back to receiver.
Seldon was just named the starting slot receiver ahead of Takye Heath. He saw little usage through the first two weeks, mainly involved in motion sets as a decoy or on RPOs. Jaylin Lane was the star of the receiving corps against Old Dominion last year, notching highlight-filled 106-yard outing. The speed and agility of Lane are scattered across Seldon's tape. His experience in the backfield can open some creativity in Philip Montgomery's playbook. Whatever sets they use Seldon in, expect him to take the most of every opportunity.
Player No. 3: TE Benji Gosnell
Gosnell began to flash in 2024 as a dynamic safety valve for Kyron Drones. He can grind out extra yards out of the flat or gash the secondary up the seam. His catch radius is wide, and he isn't afraid to stretch out to make some big plays. Either he's been covered well to start the year or the Hokies haven't schemed him well, because Gosnell has been radio silent so far.
The Hokies moved the ball better when they utilized Gosnell. Understandably, they need the extra hands on the offensive line with the recent injury bug going around Matt Moore's room. Gosnell works well out of play action, however, so shaking up those two tight end sets could do wonders for the Hokies. If they can attack Old Dominion through the interior, it should open up some of those seam shots that Gosnell specializes in.