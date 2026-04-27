Three Virginia Tech Prospects Who Will be Future First Round Picks in the NFL Draft

James Franklin's first season in Blacksburg doesn't start until Sept. 5 against VMI, but the talent pipeline he's already assembled makes one thing clear: the Hokies have prospects who could hear their names called on the first night of a future NFL Draft. Three of them stand out above the rest.

Luke Reynolds, TE

The comparison to Tyler Warren was inevitable the moment Luke Reynolds transferred to Virginia Tech.

Warren went No. 14 overall to the Indianapolis Colts in the 2025 NFL Draft, coached by Ty Howle, who is now Virginia Tech's offensive coordinator and tight ends coach. Under Franklin, Penn State produced six drafted tight ends, including Mike Gesicki, Pat Freiermuth, Brenton Strange, and Warren. Reynolds, the top-rated tight end in the Class of 2024 per 247Sports, spent two seasons in that system before following Howle to Blacksburg.

At 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds with a 4.5 40-yard dash and a 38-inch vertical, the tools are first-round caliber right now. He led all receivers in the spring game with five catches for 69 yards, hauling in all five of his targets. A tight end who can stretch the seam and hold his own as a blocker, Reynolds has never been the featured option. In Blacksburg, that changes.

Ethan Grunkemeyer, QB

Ethan Grunkemeyer took over a Penn State offense in freefall and didn't blink.

Drew Allar went down with a season-ending ankle injury against Northwestern last fall, and the Nittany Lions handed the keys to their 19-year-old backup. Grunkemeyer finished 2025 completing 69.1 percent of his passes for 1,339 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions across seven starts, with a 75.0 QBR. He closed the year on a four-game winning streak, capped by a 22-10 bowl win over Clemson.

Landing Grunkemeyer was Franklin's top quarterback priority after arriving in Blacksburg. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound redshirt sophomore officially committed Jan. 14, reuniting with Franklin, offensive coordinator Ty Howle and quarterbacks coach Danny O'Brien. The spring game showed early promise, going 13-for-17 for 136 yards and a touchdown. His path to the first round runs through what this staff can build over the next three seasons, and Franklin has the track record to make that argument worth taking seriously.

Kemari Copeland, DT

Kemari Copeland has earned his credibility the hard way.

Army West Point. Iowa Western Community College, where he won an NJCAA national championship in 2023. Virginia Tech, where a season-ending injury in 2024 wiped out his debut. When 2025 finally arrived without interruption, Copeland made it count: 48 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, a team-leading 4.5 sacks and a Third Team All-ACC selection. His signature moment came Oct. 24 against Cal, when he recorded three sacks in a 42-34 overtime win, the first time a Hokies defensive tackle had done that in a single game since J.C. Price in 1995.

He returned for 2026 with a specific goal: an early selection in the 2027 NFL Draft. New defensive line coach Sean Spencer developed Micah Parsons at Penn State and brings nearly 30 years of experience to Blacksburg. Copeland's measurables back it up, with a 675-pound squat, 650-pound deadlift and a 400-pound bench press. With Spencer guiding Copeland, there is no telling what his ceiling could be.