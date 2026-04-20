Did Ethan Grunkemeyer Win Virginia Tech's Quarterback Battle With His Spring Game Performance?

The question that I posited in my headline warrants two trains of thought: Are we talking about the public battle — the one head coach James Franklin wages? Or are we talking about the closed-door battle — the one whose outcome won't be decided publicly until the week of Virginia Tech football's season opener.

If we're talking about the former, it's a never-ending cycle, one where there will be competition up until there can't really be any more. Behind closed doors, it's impossible to say for certain, but it feels like we're certainly a lot closer to Ethan Grunkemeyer being Virginia Tech's starting quarterback for Game 1 against VMI (Sept. 5).

Grunkemeyer finished 13-for-17 at the spring game for 136 passing yards, one passing touchdown and an interception. His pick came on a pass that appeared to be intended for wide receiver Takye Heath.

“Just miscommunication,” Grunkemeyer said of the sequence. “Got all [of] fall camp to kind of clean that stuff up, so we’ll get there. By the time the season comes around, we’ll definitely be on the same page and ready to roll.”

Baker compiled 140 passing yards, the highest of all quarterbacks, but he did so on a 15-of-27 clip. Though several incompletions resulted from no potential wideouts being open, Baker rushed the ball out on occasion. Still, he appeared somewhat calm in the pocket and only took two sacks. He also was more mobile, escaping for 32 net rushing yards, tied for the overall game lead with running back Jeffrey Overton Jr.

Where Virginia Tech's quarterback battle appears completely settled is in its back end. Kelden Ryan was solid, compiling 88 yards on a 9-of-14 rate, earmarking him as the likely QB3 come fall. Ryan made his first three completions, though his next four were each incomplete and necessitated a punt after the third incompletion.

Troy Huhn, however, struggled, absorbing six sacks and going 5-for-8 for 64 passing yards.

It's important to note, though, that Huhn is a true freshman — and an early enrollee, at that. Franklin remarked during the press conference that this time of year would be about when Huhn's senior prom would be taking place.

Tack on to that the fact that quarterbacks weren't live for the contest. Knowing that you won't get hit by a 300-pound-plus defensive lineman plays into the subconscious, though how much, of course, is an unknown quantity. Still, Huhn was slow to get the ball out of the pocket, and he sustained three sacks in the span of a drive.

All six of his sacks came in bunches. The first three happened in the sequence of four plays (last two plays of third quarter to first two plays of fourth quarter), as did the second trio.

How live Huhn's four-touchdown day was leaves room for interpretation, since no media were present for the affair. Still, he has time to develop and assimilate into the still-foreign world of college football.

Back to the top: It feels like Grunkemeyer has been the presumptive starter in the eyes of many (mainly the media), but Franklin and Co. have been wary of straight-up announcing a starter.

I think that Grunkemeyer created separation during Saturday's spring game, but that Baker acquitted himself well and provided separation of his own. Both can be true in this instance.

Grunkemeyer appeared to be the calmer quarterback; the spring game also featured 109 plays, 68 of which came from the White team. Baker received 10 more passing attempts than Grunkemeyer and interchanged drives with Ryan. Meanwhile, Grunkemeyer contested the entirety of the first half for the Maroon team, handing the baton to Huhn for the third and fourth quarters.

So, to answer the question: Did Ethan Grunkemeyer win the quarterback battle? The coaches haven't offered up a comprehensive answer, partly down to keeping the aroma of competition alive. But it feels like the answer draws closer to being "yes".