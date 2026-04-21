Virginia Tech Football 2026 Spring Camp Awards: MVP, Most Improved, Rookie of the Camp

Virginia Tech football's spring camp is in the books. Though only one practice was full-view, several offered glimpses at what the Hokies could look like in 2026. Here are my post-spring camp awards, with the spring game serving as the main barometer.

Most Valuable Player: TE Luke Reynolds

Last year at Penn State, Reynolds recorded 257 receiving yards on 26 receptions. The year before, he tallied 111 yards on nine catches and made a crucial fake punt conversion in Penn State's 26-25 victory over Minnesota. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound junior should slot in as the main tight end of a unit that should receive more love in this offensive game plan.

On Saturday, Virginia Tech's tight ends combined for 17 catches and 205 receiving yards — close to half of the total 428 yards accrued in the spring game. Reynolds led all receiving targets with 69 receiving yards on five catches, snagging all five of his targets.

On the opening drive, all three of quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer's tosses to Reynolds were on target; the third-year tight end amassed 47 of the maroon team's 75 yards on the first drive.

Reynolds' familiarity with Grunkemeyer helps, too. The two suited up together at Penn State for their first two years together, though Grunkemeyer did not play in 2024.

"Back at Penn State, [we came] in the same class," Reynolds said after the spring game. "We were always working together, getting extra work in. So, when he decided to come play here, I was super excited. I know what to expect from him, and he knows what to expect from me. He knows where to put the ball, where I like it, all that kind of stuff."

Reynolds finished with a 62.8 overall grade on Pro Football Focus, 164th of 512 eligible tight ends. In run blocking, he should add a major boost, too; he clocked in at a 68.1 grade, 45th of the eligible 432 players.

Reynolds’ presence also has the potential to open up the entire offense. A physical tight end who can both stretch the seam and hold his own as a blocker can force opposing defenses into difficult personnel decisions. His versatility also could allow Virginia Tech's offense to disguise intentions pre-snap, keeping defenses off balance and serving as a dependable safety valve.

"My transition was really smooth here," Reynolds said. "Really appreciative of the new coaches, coaches that were already here, along with the players that came here, the players that were already here. I'm really appreciative, appreciative to them just for welcoming me in."

Most Improved: DL Aycen Stevens

Stevens snatched the Lunch Pail midway through spring camp after it remained unclaimed through winter workouts.

"You notice Aycen in each and every practice, his physicality," Pry said on March 31, four days before Stevens secured the Lunch Pail. "He's making plays beyond the line of scrimmage."

Though the redshirt junior did not participate in the spring game — per defensive coordinator Brent Pry, he was out of town, attending a wedding — Stevens should be a factor in the two-deep at defensive end and a potential starter.

As a redshirt sophomore last season, he registered 14 tackles (three solo), half a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry, playing in all 12 games and compiling a 60.6 grade on Pro Football Focus.

"They believed in me to take [that extra step]," Stevens said April 7. "It's awesome."

Rookie of the Camp: CB Amauri Polydor

Pry spoke highly of Polydor's effort on March 31, remarking that the freshman has made several jump-worthy plays — while also making typical freshman mistakes.

"He's making some plays that we want to pull our hair out," Pry said. "But then he's making some plays that we're jumping up and down about, because he gets to the football, gets around the ball."

At the spring game, Polydor anchored the white team's defense, notching a team-high seven tackles (three solo) and producing half a tackle for loss.

"He's a talented kid; the moments aren't too big for him," Pry said after the spring game. "He just has to learn the defense. A lot of these guys come out of high school, and they just play on their abilities. They weren't asked to play in a structure with specific assignments and having to execute. That's part of the learning curve when they get to college. You can't just rely on your, you know, your skills. You have to play in a framework and let the plays come to you when they need to. But he's a talented guy, run game and throw game."