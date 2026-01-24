Three Way Too Early Bold Predictions for Hokies' Football in 2026

A wealth of needed change came Virginia Tech's way in November. When James Franklin took over as head coach, he made it known that he would put the program in a position to compete in the present and future.

There's a wealth of talent acquired through the portal that will come in and make the Hokies contend in the ACC. The returning talent was an emphasis from the start for Franklin. He wouldn't have taken the job if he didn't think the foundation was set for the team to transform into his vision. The Hokies might not see the number of freshmen get on the field as they did in 2025. Despite that, the younger pieces on the team set the Hokies up to grow as the years pass.

The final product is nowhere near complete for Virginia Tech. What is certain is that there will be a lot of change after this overhaul, and for the better. With eight months ahead of the Hokies, here are some bold predictions for the 2026 season.

Back Like Pry Never Left

When the Hokies were at their most competitive, the defense was the tone setter. Brent Pry returning to Virginia Tech as defensive coordinator raised some eyebrows initially. Now that time has passed, this reunion between both the school and Franklin could mold into a unique story.

Sep 6, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Brent Pry greets fans as he enters the stadium prior to the game at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

The pull he had with the in-house talent is one that proved strong. Key defensive starters like Kemari Copeland and Isaiah Brown-Murray are running it back for the 2026 season. There's also little adjustment for Pry. He's stepping back into a familiar locker room under a coach who knows his strengths.

"By the end of day one back on the job, James and I fell right back in sync," Pry said on Virginia Tech Football's YouTube. "[We] really work well together. By the end of the day, I was so excited about being defensive coordinator. I felt a tremendous amount of excitement over what lies ahead."

Pry ran a dynamic defense at Penn State, and the personnel brought in this offseason fit perfectly into his vision. Jaquez White could be a home run under Pry. His skill set and build resemble what he saw in Monsoor Delane and Dorian Strong. Javion Hilson could make an immediate impact on a defensive line that is desperate for pressure. It may not be the team's most polished product, but it will be one that's significantly improved from last year's unit.

Greene and Brown Create A Dangerous Wideout Duo

Possibly the most productive transfer for the Hokies, Que'Sean Brown was a force out of the slot for the Blue Devils. His ability to work in the open field gives flashes of what Jaylin Lane did for the Hokies. Brown is a craftier route-runner than Lane was, despite not having quite the top speed as the Commanders' wideout. He has a versatile tree that pairs perfectly with the threat that Ayden Greene could be.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (7) runs out before the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The connection between Ethan Grunkemeyer and Greene has to flourish for this offense to reach its potential. Ty Howle may not be installing a pass-heavy system, but the ball needs to be moved through the air better than it was in 2025. Grunke looked better and better down the stretch for Penn State. Every time a big play came through the air for Virginia Tech, it was a good chance Greene was on the receiving end.

The wide receiver corps needs to be symbiotic in 2026. Greene's role in this offense resembles Cooper Barkate's for the Blue Devils. The size and speed he posses makes him a threat on the boundary every down. Brown used this as leverage to create his own plays in 2025 and will look to do the same in Blacksburg. Both players will be able to benefit from each other's skill set. The Hokies didn't have a force out of the slot like Brown in 2025. It'll be intriguing to see what he can open up for Green and the rest of this offense.

The Hokies Lead the ACC in Rushing Yards Per Game

This is the boldest of the bold for this offense. There is no real reason to believe a first-time play caller should lead the ACC's top rushing attack. The comparisons may be repetitive, but it's hard not to see the similarities between Penn State's 2025 running back room and the Hokies' room for the upcoming season.

Nov 22, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Jeffrey Overton (16) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Macellous Hawkins and Jeffrey Overton complement each other too well not buy into the pairing in 2026. Both payers could succeed in a workhorse role should the other go down. Overton's dynamic play-making threat mixed with Hawkins effectiveness as an early-down back spells trouble for opposing defenses.

Penn State was fifth in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game despite decreased efficiency from Nicholas Singleton and negative game scripts. When they were competing at a championship level in 2024, they led the conference. The Hokies were third in the ACC in 2025 with every obstacle imaginable in their way. Improvements made in the trenches and improved chemistry between their lead backs could make this bold prediction a premonition.

More Virginia Tech Football News