Top Five Virginia Tech Football Wins of the 2020s
Right now, the pool of memorable victories for Virginia Tech football this decade isn’t exactly deep. From 2020 through 2024, the Hokies have collected just 27 wins in total, a modest tally compared to the program’s glory days. Of those, 16 have come during Brent Pry’s tenure. Here are the top five victories for Tech since the 2020s kicked off.
1. No. 10 North Carolina (2021)
Virginia Tech stunned the Tar Heels with a 17-10 victory in Lane Stadium, snapping a long drought against Top-10 teams. The defense was dominant, logging six sacks and forcing three interceptions, while signal-caller Braxton Burmeister added both a rushing and passing touchdown.
I recently took a stroll back to Memory Lane with this game with former 3304 Sports sports director Carter Hill, a game he said "certainly did not disappoint." The contest ended with a late interception from defensive back Chamarri Conner, who currently plays in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs.
It was the first contest for Virginia Tech that allowed full capacity in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The victory sparked a brief wave of hope, one eventually silenced in a 6-7 campaign marked by head coach Justin Fuente's departure before the season's conclusion.
2. No. 23 Tulane, 2023 - Military Bowl (41-20)
The 2023 Military Bowl was the game that briefly reignited optimism in Blacksburg, fueling speculation that 2024 could be the season when Virginia Tech finally broke through under Pry. Coming off years of middling results, the Hokies handled a ranked Tulane squad, albeit one ravaged by the transfer portal. At the time, the win was celebrated not just for ending the year on a high note, but for the statement it seemed to make: that Pry’s system was beginning to click, and that Tech could compete with quality opponents on a bigger stage. That day, quarterback Kyron Drones and tailback Bhayshul Tuten combined for 312 rushing yards, tallying 176 and 136 yards on the ground, respectively.
Of course, those hopes didn’t materialize the following fall; the promise of a step forward went unfulfilled. Even so, the significance of that December afternoon lingers. It remains Pry’s only victory against an Associated Press top-25 opponent, a milestone marking both the high point of his tenure so far and the unfinished climb that still lies ahead.
3. Virginia, 2023 (55-17)
It was yet another reminder that even through all the frustrations, the Hokies could still line up and bury their biggest rival. Virginia Tech leapt out to a 48-10 lead after a trio of quarters, Drones tallied 244 passing yards and three scores. Meanwhile, Tuten racked up 117 rushing yards and notched a 94-yard kickoff return. The Hokies produced 500 total yards of offense, rolling to a bowl-granting victory.
4. Boston College, 2024 (42-21)
Though a 21-point third-quarter briefly jolted the Eagles, Tech recovered to triumph, 42-21.
Running back Bhayshul Tuten delivered a career-defining day, gashing BC’s front for a Hokie-record 266 rushing yards and three touchdowns. His blend of speed and toughness set the tone, especially in the fourth quarter when Tech needed to reassert control. On the other side of the ball, edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland hounded quarterback Thomas Castellanos, racking up four sacks and forcing the Eagles to abandon their rhythm.
5. Stanford, 2024 (31-7)
A week after that crushing loss to Miami, Virginia Tech proceeded to thrash Stanford, thanks to an efficient outing from Drones (201 yards, two touchdowns) and a suffocating defense that notched five sacks.
What made this win significant wasn’t the opponent’s pedigree; rather, the context. Following the tough defeat to the Hurricanes, responded with the kind of businesslike dominance that showed growth in mental toughness. In a decade defined by inconsistency, this was an instance where Virginia Tech absorbed a bad loss and immediately turned the page.