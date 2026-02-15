Former Virginia Tech Position Coach Derek Jones Lands New Job With SEC Program

Derek Jones has been the cornerbacks coach for the Hokies for the past four seasons, but he is not going to be on James Franklin's staff for the future. According to multiple reports, Jones is set to take a job with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Tennessee is expected to hire veteran defensive backs coach Derek Jones as cornerbacks coach, sources tell @CBSSports.



Was of interest to another to another P4 team as well but ultimately headed to the Vols. Worked at Virginia Tech the last four seasons. pic.twitter.com/0uCperBbsq — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 15, 2026

Jones mentored Dorian Strong, who tallied three interceptions in 2023, on his way to earning third-team All-ACC honors as well as second-team All-American accolades from the Action Network. In 2024, Strong tallied two interceptions and six pass breakups in eight passes defended. He was named All-ACC Honorable Mention and was invited to both the Reese's Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.

Under the direction of Jones, Mansoor Delane was named a Freshman All-American by 247 Sports and College Football News in 2022.

A 25-year coaching veteran, Jones served as associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator at Texas Tech from 2020-21 prior to arriving in Blacksburg.

In Lubbock, he tutored corners Ja'Marcus Ingram and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson. Ingram signed with the Buffalo Bills in 2022, and is entering his third professional season. Taylor-Demerson was a fourth round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2024.



Jones also mentored Red Raiders CB Demarcus Fields who was named a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021 and was an honorable mention all-conference pick in 2020. Jones molded CB Zech McPhearson into a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2020, becoming just the second Red Raiders’ cornerback to earn that distinction since Texas Tech joined the Big 12 in 1996. McPhearson was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nick Perry was hired earlier this offseason to take over as the cornerbacks coach for the Hokies.

Perry coached defensive backs at Arkansas during the 2025 season before joining the Hokies. Prior to his time in Fayetteville, Perry spent the 2024 season with the Seattle Seahawks as a defensive assistant.

In Seattle, Perry’s work with the secondary helped the Seahawks produce one of the best pass defenses in the NFL ranking ninth in the league in yards per attempt (6.9) and 12th in both passing yards allowed (3,930) and interceptions (13).

Safety Julian Love led the team with 109 tackles while second-year cornerback Devon Witherspoon continued to develop, making 98 stops to go with one sack and nine pass breakups on his way to being named to the Pro Bowl. Love also picked off three passes to match safety Coby Bryant and cornerback Riq Woolen for the team lead.

Prior to his time in Seattle, Perry worked three seasons for the Atlanta Falcons as the team’s assistant wide receivers coach in 2023 and two years as an assistant defensive backs coach (2021-22).

Under Perry’s tutelage in 2022, Atlanta safeties Richie Grant (122) and Jaylinn Hawkins (82) both set single-season career highs for total tackles. Grant added seven pass breakups to go with three tackles for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked punt. Hawkins ended the year with six pass breakups, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a touchdown. Rookie cornerback Dee Alford finished his first season with 25 total tackles, one interception and seven pass breakups.

