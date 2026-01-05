Troy CB Transfer Jaquez White Locks In Visit With Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech continues to expand its list of transfer portal targets, adding Troy defensive back Jaquez White as an official visitor. White is coming off his junior season at Troy and is one of the more productive defensive backs currently available in the portal. The news of White’s visit was first reported by The Tech Lunch Pail’s Tim Thomas.

As I reported earlier today, Troy All-Sun Belt CB Jaquez White is currently visiting Virginia Tech. He’s ranked as the 47th best overall transfer including the seventh best CB by On3 #Hokies https://t.co/o2ePf1FDt7 — Tim Thomas (@TimThomasTLP) January 4, 2026

White put together a standout 2025 season for Troy, emerging as one of the Trojans’ most reliable and versatile defensive players. He finished the year with 67 total tackles, 11 pass breakups, and three interceptions, while also adding a sack and a defensive touchdown. That touchdown came on a 30-yard interception return against Louisiana, a play that highlighted both his instincts in coverage and his ability to finish when given an opportunity.

White’s best performance of the season came in Troy’s matchup against Louisiana. In that contest, he earned a 90.4 overall defensive grade, including an 87.8 run defense grade and an 86.5 coverage grade. He recorded nine tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown, consistently making plays near the line of scrimmage while also holding up in coverage. The performance served as a clear example of the versatility that has made him an attractive portal option.

Virginia Tech’s interest in White comes at a critical time for the program. The Hokies are facing a significant need at cornerback following recent departures, including Dante Lovett. With depth and experience at a premium in the secondary, adding a player with White’s production and profile would immediately bolster the defensive backfield. His experience in a starting role and his proven ability to play both the run and the pass could allow him to compete for early playing time in Blacksburg.

Under Brent Pry, Virginia Tech emphasized physicality and versatility on defense, particularly in the secondary. I don't expect that to change with Pry now as the program's defensive coordinator. White’s strong run defense grades and willingness to tackle fit well within that philosophy. His experience playing in space and handling slot responsibilities could also give the Hokies flexibility in sub-packages, an area that has become increasingly important against spread offenses.

If Virginia Tech is able to land White out of the portal, he would represent a significant addition to a secondary in transition. With one year of eligibility remaining, White could provide immediate help while also serving as a stabilizing presence for a young cornerback room.

More Virginia Tech Football News: