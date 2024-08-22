Twelve Hokies Named To 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List
The amount of Hokies named to the Reese's Bowl Watch List tripled in size in comparison to 2023.
Virginia Tech didn't send any athletes to the Bowl last year, but had four players named to the Watch List. Alan Tisdale, Jaylin Lane, Ali Jennings, and Da'Quan Felton were all listed on the watch list. Virginia Tech returns three of these players, only losing Alan Tisdale.
The Watch List this year included the "best of the best" draft prospects, and the list was decided on by great football minds after watching a deep amount of film. The Senior Bowl is a very accrediated accomplishment, and the Watch List will be updated throughout the season as players outperform their expectations.
All three of those wide receivers named to the list last year made it again this year. Kyron Drones, Bhayshul Tuten, Kaden Moore, Ali Jennings, Da'Quan Felton, and Jaylin Lane round out the number of players on offense.
The strong defense sent some players too, sending a total of six seniors to the Reese's Bowl Watch List. Sam Brumfield, Mansoor Delane, Keli Lawson, Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Jalen Stroman, and Dorian Strong join the long and historic list of players, hoping to find their way to the Senior Bowl in Mobile by the end of the year.
The 2025 Senior Bowl will be played on Feb. 1 in Mobile. The game will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium in the University of South Alabama. NFL Network will be broadcasting the game as the all-stars and future professional athletes face off against eachother. The draft starts in Mobile.
It's more than likely that Virginia Tech will send more players to the Senior Bowl this year than were named to the Watch List last year. A true testament to the amount of talent this senior class has at Virginia Tech.