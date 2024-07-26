Virginia Tech 2024 Position Preview Series, Defensive Line: Antwaun Powell-Ryland Leads Talented Group
A good defense starts with the defensive line, an elite defense can rely on their defensive line. That was true of the Hokies last year, as Antwaun Powell-Ryland led a group that led the ACC in sack percentage, and showed dominance throughout the season, only allowing 137 total yards of offense against Syracuse.
The defensive line and cornerback combination, helped the pass rush get to the quarterback quickly and often. Virginia Tech never let up more than 250 yards of passing to any team last season. One of the key contributors was the Nebraska transfer Pheldarius Payne, who made his way to the NFL, signing a deal with the Houston Texans. Payne finished his 2023 campaign with 31 tackles, ten of which were for loss, and four sacks on the year. Another key loss on the defensive line was Norell Pollard, who signed an undrafted free-agent deal with the Washington Commanders last year. Pollard had 7.5 tackles for loss and four sacks, paving the way for the linemen around him.
Regardless of the losses, I think the defensive line is in a great spot for next year. Defensive line coach J.C. Price has to be ecstatic about returning Antwaun Powell-Ryland to the team. Powell-Ryland racked up 14.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks, both of which were best on the Hokies. PFF liked his 2024 campaign as well, grading him as an 80.7 on defense, over ten points higher than his grade in 2023. Opponents, especially ACC opponents, are now well aware of the impact Powell-Ryland can make, and it would not be shocking to see Antwaun double-teamed for a lot during the season.
Are teams comfortable doing this though?
The answer is likely no, and the reason is Aeneas Peebles. He is by far the biggest impact player out of the entire 2024 recruiting cycle. At defensive tackle, he led the Duke Blue Devils in tackles for loss and sacks. Aeneas Peebles' PFF pass-rushing grade in 2023 was second at his position, only trailing Byron Murphy II, who was a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, good company. If he has a big year this year, Peebles could definitely make a case to be a first-round pick in the draft and will make a large immediate impact for the Hokies.
From his bio at Duke Athletics:
"DUKE CAREER: Lettered four seasons (2020-21-22-23) … in 48 career games (3 starts), compiled 87 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 8.5 sacks, three PBUs, two caused fumbles, one fumble recovery and 14 QB pressures … garnered 2+ tackles in 25 games, including a career-best six against North Carolina A&T in 2021 ... posted 1.0+ TFL on five occasions, including a career-high 2.5 against Connecticut in 2023 … tallied 1.0+ sacks seven times, including a career-best 1.5 versus the Huskies in 2023 … earned a career-best three QB pressures against Temple in 2022 ... posted one fumble recovery against Wake Forest and one caused fumble against North Carolina A&T (2022) and Pittsburgh (2023) … played 1,317 career snaps
2023: Third Team All-ACC selection … recipient of the team’s Cutcliffe Family Award, which is awarded to the overall most improved player in the program … saw action in all 13 games, making one start against Notre Dame … recorded 43 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 5.0 sacks, two PBUs, six QB pressures, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery … tied for the team lead in QB hurries, TFL and sacks … compiled 2+ tackles in 11 contests, including a season-high five against Florida State, Virginia and Wake Forest … posted 1.0+ TFL five times, including a season-high 2.5 against Connecticut … recorded 1.0+ sacks on four occasions, including a year-best 1.5 against the Huskies … lone caused fumble came against Pittsburgh, while fumble recovery occurred in a contest with Wake Forest … posted a season-high two QB pressures in season opener against Clemson and Birmingham Bowl against Troy … on Duke’s bowl game charts, Birmingham Bowl totals rank tied for first in QB pressures (2) and tied for third in sacks (1.0) … on the field for 476 snaps.
2022: Saw action in all 13 games … registered 15 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, one PBU, six QB pressures and one forced fumble … compiled 2+ tackles in five contests, including a season-high four against Virginia Tech ... recorded a season-best 1.0 TFL and 1.0 sacks versus North Carolina A&T ... posted a season-high three QB pressures against Temple ... carded lone caused fumble against North Carolina A&T ... had one PBU against UCF in the Military Bowl ... on the field for 434 snaps.
2021: Saw action in all 12 games, making two starts against Charlotte and North Carolina A&T … registered 26 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, and two QB pressures … compiled 2+ tackles in eight contests, including a season-high six against North Carolina A&T ... recorded a season-best 1.0 TFL in games with North Carolina, North Carolina A&T and Northwestern ... posted a season-high two QB pressures against Northwestern ... on the field for 319 snaps.
2020: Played in 10 games, missing action against Georgia Tech … totaled three tackles … logged a season-high two tackles against North Carolina … on the field for 88 snaps ... enrolled at Duke in January, 2020."
There's some more transfers that will make an immediate impact on the defensive line. Kelvin Gilliam Jr transferred in from Oklahoma after spending three years with the Sooners. He was a consensus four-star in high school and was considering the Hokies before he finally committed to Oklahoma. Gilliam dealt with an injury in 2023 but still appeared in six games, totaling three tackles. Gilliam, who's originally from Richmond, should definitely find more playing time at Virginia Tech
The Hokies found their fair share of defensive linemen in the portal, with one of those players being one of the most underrated portal pickups this offseason. Kemari Copeland transferred to the Hokies from Iowa Western C.C., after attending Army West Point the year before. Copeland is as strong as they get, breaking Virginia Tech’s squat record by getting 10 reps of squatting 605 pounds — insane that a human can do that. Copeland should get some rotational minutes at defensive tackle, after making his name known at the JUCO level. I wouldn't be shocked wither if Copeland has a breakout year.
Another player who is new at Tech, but could make an impact is edge rusher Gerard Johnson III. Gerard was Virginia Tech's second highest-rated recruit according to 247Sports' rankings and boasts a 6-foot-4, 235-pound frame. Here's what Johnson's high school head coach had to say about Johnson, courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics:
'Gerard is going to be an amazing addition to the Virginia Tech football program. His hard work and attention to detail on and off the field are second to none. Gerard played tight end for us as well this season and never came off the field but that did not hinder his ability on the defensive side of the ball. As a captain for us this year, he demanded excellence and a higher standard from his teammates which helped lead us to the 8-3 record we had this year. I look forward to watching the impact that he will make for Virginia Tech in the near future."
Johnson might find himself behind Powell-Ryland and Cole Nelson this year, but could definitely compete for a backup role.
Virginia Tech also picked up a defensive line transfer from Alabama, Khurtiss Perry. He was a four-star out of high school. He only played in one game at Alabama, totaling two snaps on the day, but still has the raw talent that made the Virginia Tech coaching staff excited. Perry is a player with big-hit potential and played with relentless energy in high school, so it'll be interesting to see what Brent Pry does with Perry.
The last new addition I want to talk about is Andrew Hanchuk, another player from the 2024 recruiting class. Hanchuk is a six-foot-five defensive tackle out of Berea, Ohio. Hanchuk’s Head Coach Jonathan Hunek described Andrew as a high-motor, explosive, and violent defensive tackle. Hanchu was a three-star tackle and recorded 21 tackles for loss and eight sacks in his senior year of high school. Another player who could fight for rotational minutes at defensive tackle.
Now for the rest of the returning production, I'd be remiss if I didn't talk about C.J. McCray, Cole Nelson, Wilfred Pene, and Josh Fuga.
Cole Nelson was crucial as an edge rusher last season for the Hokies, started seven games, and played in thirteen. Nelson was actually second on the team in sacks, with 4.5 on the year, just beating out NFL signees Pheldarius Payne and Norell Pollard. Nelson should start in most games this season, with the likely scenario being him starting all of the games this year for the Hokies. Nelson's rush off of the edge is very important to Powell-Ryland's success, and if teams double Ryland this year, expect Nelson's production to skyrocket.
C.J. McCray is a hybrid edge rusher and defensive tackle, who has played in 28 eight games for the Hokies, making one start during the 2022 season. McCray's best campaign with the Hokies was also in that season. In 2022, McCray led Tech in quarterback hurries with eight and had 2.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks on the year. McCray also made a big impact in 2023, when he tallied 3.5 sacks on the year and two quarterback hurries. C.J. is underrated on the edge, and should also play in all of the games for the Hokies this year, barring an injury.
Wilfred Pene has been at Virginia Tech for four years, totaling 40 tackles as a Hokie over the past three. Pene has yet to receive his first start, but he has seen game action in 34 games for the Hokies. He is crucial to the depth on the defensive line, and has had some standout performances: career-high five tackles vs. Duke (11/13/2021), one tackle for loss and first career sack vs. Old Dominion (09/02/2023), and recorded four tackles at Boston College (11/05/2021). Pene's role is unknown in 2023 but will provide some needed depth at defensive tackle.
Josh Fuga has spent five years at Virginia Tech and opted to return to Virginia Tech for his sixth year of collegiate football. Fuga has started a grand total of 12 games as a Hokie, as a defensive tackle. Over the last stretch of five years, Fuga has recorded 56 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, and 2.5 sacks. Fuga is very solid against the run and has embraced Virginia Tech culture in his time at the program.
Overall, Virginia tech has a deep offensive line, with star power at the top. Aeneas Peebles and Antwaun Powell-Ryland are both players who will certainly compete for All-ACC honors, and will likely win them by the end of the year. Remaining a good defense always starts with the defensive line, and the Hokies may look even better at that position than they have in years past. The Hokies are solid against the run, and allow nothing in the passing game, so don't be shocked if the defensive line leads the Virginia Tech team to a season that will exceed expectations.