2024 ACC Media Days: Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry Talks About the Return Of the Miami-Virginia Tech Rivalry
Virginia Tech and Miami was the premier rivalry in the days when both teams were in the Big East and it remained a big game when both teams moved to the ACC and were in the Coastal Division. Last year when the ACC went to no divisions, the Hokies and the Hurricanes did not play for the first time since 1987. This year, the rivalry game is back and the two teams will meet on Sept. 27th (A Friday night) in Miami and it will be a huge game with ACC title implications.
Today, Hokies head coach Brent Pry spoke to the media at ACC media days and was asked a question about the rivalry returning this year and here is what he had to say:
"It's hard for me to talk about that because right now all I want to talk about is our pre-season camp. But I do understand what that rivalry means to Virginia Tech faithful, to the alum, to the fans, former players. I was part of some big games in the three years that I was at Virginia Tech. I do understand that.
It's good for college football. It's good for the ACC. I'm excited about the game, but it's pretty far down the road for us right now.
This could be one of the most consequential games in the ACC this season.
The game could even be a contender for game of the year according to Josh Pate, host of the Late Kick:
"Virginia Tech at Miami is one of the games of the year for me. No. 1, it answers the question of which of these teams needs to be taken the most seriously in the ACC race, but before that now, what did Miami do in that Florida game in week one? While it is not a conference game, you think about the uncomfortability that will be in the air, the toxicity that will be in the air if Mario (Cristobal) go up there and lose that game vs if they go up there and win it and how much hype there will be. Then you start looking down the schedule, like everyone does and you start to look for the next big game. Well with Miami, there next big game if you look at the schedule after the Florida game and you say, wait a minute, wasn't Virginia Tech that sleeper team that everyone is talking about? They got (Kyron) Drones back there, the running game is good, and the defense is good? They play at Miami and it is a Friday night, which I did not realize until a little while ago.
If Virginia Tech wins, there is a wide open path to them being undefeated in conference play or maybe just undefeated when Clemson comes to town towards the end of the year. If Miami wins that game and it gets coupled with a win vs Florida in week one, it may not shock anyone or raise the eyebrows because most of the nation does not think top ten highly of Florida or Virginia Tech, but how much validation would that be for Mario Cristobal and his team that we are on the right track and we are winning games that we used to lose and now we are looking forward to Florida State, maybe you starting looking at ACC Championship ticket punching, maybe having some breathing room."
It is safe to say that Virginia Tech and Miami is going to be a huge game. The Hokies and Hurricanes both have favorable schedules and I think Pate has a point about how if Virginia Tech can win this game, they might be able to run the table until Clemson comes to Lane Stadium.