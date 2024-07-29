Virginia Tech 2024 Position Preview Series, Safeties: An Underrated Core With Strong Depth
What lies in this Tech secondary behind two spectacular cornerbacks is a group of safeties looking to push themselves out of the ensemble and into NFL draft boards. Brother of former Hokie and current Chicago Bear Greg Stroman Jr., Jalen Stroman has been a reliable asset for Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry and will be the cornerstone of the team’s relatively inexperienced safety unit. Heading into his senior year, Stroman brings 22 games of experience. Last season, he recorded 55 tackles, the third most on the team. His ability to wrap up opposing wideouts is a welcome improvement, especially since Tech has struggled with missed tackles in recent years. Former wide receiver turned safety Jaylen Jones is also likely entering his final college season. Although he is listed as a senior, this is only his second year playing safety. After a rocky start, Jones demonstrated his potential last fall, ranking fourth on the team with three pass breakups. His ability to converge quickly and disrupt plays makes him another quick-to-attack player like Stroman.
They say the best experience in any profession is practice right? Well Mose Phillips III, a true sophomore, comes into the season with more game experience than many of his peers. Phillips appeared in every game last season and made two starts, recording 27 tackles and a forced fumble. He is in a strong position to vie for a starting role this season. If he does not secure a top spot, Phillips is expected to gain more experience and lead the safety unit when Jones and Stroman move on.
Newcomers Quinten Reddish and Noah Jenkins are names to watch for the future. While they may see some playing time this year, defensive coordinator Chris Marve will likely pocket the pair, redshirting both players, allowing them to develop for future seasons to come.