Virginia Tech 2024 Report Cards: Running Backs Shine led by Bhayshul Tuten
Some things change and some things stay the same.
There’s death, taxes, and a dominant Virginia Tech run game.
Bhayshul Tuten was that guy for the Hokies in 2024. He had his best year statistically since his last year at North Carolina A&T, and he received Second Team All-ACC Honors after the season was over. In a stacked running back class, Tuten still stands out as a star player. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry, 7th out of players with at least 175 carries. The list of players ahead of him includes Blake Horvath, Ashton Jeanty, and others.
Tuten definitely solidified himself as one of the best running backs in college football, and if the Hokies had a better season, I see no reason why Tuten wouldn’t be seen as a second round running back. Pro Football Focus ranked Tuten as the 89th best player in the draft in December, and that holds up. His 4.32 forty time allows him to absolutely blow past defenders, even though he is great after contact as well. He has incredible balance for a player that has only played FBS ball for two years. He does not shy away from contact, and the Virginia Tech offense is generally just better when Bhayshul is on his game.
He’s not fully polished as an NFL prospect just yet, but he has all of the tools to be one of the top running backs in the NFL for years to come. He’s strong, he’s fast, and he’s smart. It’s rare to find running backs that have be all of those qualities above the 90th percentile. Without the occasional injury, Tuten had about the best season as you could expect with the amount of carries that he received. He was the bell horse running back for a good reason.
Tuten had a majority of the snap share at running back, but the backups did great in their limited touches. Malachi Thomas got 43 rushes, Jeremiah Coney got 32, Tyler Mason had 10, and P.J. Prioleau had 7.
Coney led the backups in yards and yards per carry, despite having the second most carries. Coney was by far the most explosive backup back out of the backfield, as Jeremiah had nine rushes for 96 yards in the Hokies’ loss against Syracuse. Coney did turn the ball over in that game, but Coney’s 47-yard run overshadows that. After not being expected to be the No. 2 guy, he played well in replacement of Malachi Thomas.
Thomas had a down year, but he wasn’t healthy for the duration of the season either. Thomas made a big impact against Syracuse and Marshall, rushing for 125 of his 165 yards on the season.
Tyler Mason and P.J. Prioleau showed flashes on the year, averaging 3.9 and 4.1 yards per carry, respectively. Neither of the two recorded a touchdown, but their roles could be elevated in the 2025 season.
Virginia Tech On SI Grade: A-
