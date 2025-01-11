All Hokies

BREAKING: Four-Star Athlete Cameron Sparks Commits to Virginia Tech

The Hokies’ class grows yet again.

RJ Schafer

Oct 5, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Brent Pry is interviewed after defeating the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Brent Pry is interviewed after defeating the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
In this story:

Virginia Tech has now added their 20th commitment in the Class of 2025. Four-star athlete Cameron Sparks from the Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, committed to Virginia Tech during the Navy All-American Bowl.

Sparks chose the Hokies over SEC schools, Mississippi State and Arkansas.

Sparks is a 6-foot-3 athlete who is a four-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite. Sparks received offers from Tennessee and Ole Miss, and visited both. Sparks plays as a wide receiver and a linebacker, but likely grades out as a receiver at the next level. He has a strong vertical with some impressive before-the-catch skills.

Here’s a scouting report on Sparks from Greg Biggins of 247Sports:

Two-Way athlete who lined up primarily at receiver as a junior. Played some linebacker as a sophomore but projects as a receiver at the next level and that’s also his desired position. Not a burner, more quick than fast but a smooth route runner with strong hands. Does show the ability to get deep occasionally and stretch the field and even shows the ability to line up in the backfield and looks comfortable with the ball in his hands. Has a strong 6-2, 205 pound body that looks college ready right now. Uses his strong frame to create separation and catches the ball well through contact. Smooth and polished route runner and combined with his size and hands, should be a very dependable go-to type receiver, particularly on third down situations.

Greg Biggins, 247Sports

Sparks had other offers from Auburn, Chattanooga, Colorado, Duke, Eastern Kentucky, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Virginia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (16)

Safety Sherrod Covil Jr (Previous School: Clemson)

RB Terion Stewart (Bowling Green)

RB Marcellous Hawkins (Central Missouri)

DL Jahzari Priester (Hampton)

DB Isaiah Brown-Murray (ECU)

DB Tyson Flowers (Rice)

DB Joseph Reddish (Wingate)

DB Isaiah Cash (Sam Houston State)

OL Tomas Rimac (West Virginia)

OL Kyle Altuner (West Virginia)

OL Lucas Austin (West Virginia)

RB/WR Cam Seldon (Tennessee)

DL Arias Nash (Mercer)

EDGE James Djonkam (Eastern Michigan)

LB Jordan Bass (Pitt)

DB Christian Ellis (New Mexico)

WR Donavon Greene (Wake Forest)

Published
RJ Schafer
RJ SCHAFER

RJ Schafer joined the On SI team in 2024, contributing to the coverage of Major League Baseball, Collegiate Basketball, and Collegiate Football at https://www.si.com/college/virginiatech/. Prior to this, RJ built a strong portfolio covering Georgia Tech and the Tigers for the Bleav Network. With a solid background in sports journalism, RJ has conducted interviews with both collegiate and professional athletes, enhancing the depth and authenticity of his reporting. RJ's extensive experience in the sports industry has equipped him with a keen understanding of the dynamics and intricacies of both collegiate and professional sports. His work is focused on providing insightful analysis and comprehensive coverage, making him a trusted voice in the sports community.

Home/Recruiting