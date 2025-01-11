BREAKING: Four-Star Athlete Cameron Sparks Commits to Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech has now added their 20th commitment in the Class of 2025. Four-star athlete Cameron Sparks from the Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, committed to Virginia Tech during the Navy All-American Bowl.
Sparks chose the Hokies over SEC schools, Mississippi State and Arkansas.
Sparks is a 6-foot-3 athlete who is a four-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite. Sparks received offers from Tennessee and Ole Miss, and visited both. Sparks plays as a wide receiver and a linebacker, but likely grades out as a receiver at the next level. He has a strong vertical with some impressive before-the-catch skills.
Here’s a scouting report on Sparks from Greg Biggins of 247Sports:
Two-Way athlete who lined up primarily at receiver as a junior. Played some linebacker as a sophomore but projects as a receiver at the next level and that’s also his desired position. Not a burner, more quick than fast but a smooth route runner with strong hands. Does show the ability to get deep occasionally and stretch the field and even shows the ability to line up in the backfield and looks comfortable with the ball in his hands. Has a strong 6-2, 205 pound body that looks college ready right now. Uses his strong frame to create separation and catches the ball well through contact. Smooth and polished route runner and combined with his size and hands, should be a very dependable go-to type receiver, particularly on third down situations.- Greg Biggins, 247Sports
Sparks had other offers from Auburn, Chattanooga, Colorado, Duke, Eastern Kentucky, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Virginia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (16)
Safety Sherrod Covil Jr (Previous School: Clemson)
RB Terion Stewart (Bowling Green)
RB Marcellous Hawkins (Central Missouri)
DB Isaiah Cash (Sam Houston State)
OL Tomas Rimac (West Virginia)
OL Kyle Altuner (West Virginia)
OL Lucas Austin (West Virginia)
RB/WR Cam Seldon (Tennessee)
DL Arias Nash (Mercer)
EDGE James Djonkam (Eastern Michigan)
LB Jordan Bass (Pitt)
DB Christian Ellis (New Mexico)
WR Donavon Greene (Wake Forest)