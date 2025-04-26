Virginia Tech Cornerback Dorian Strong Selected 177th Overall by the Buffalo Bills
The third Hokie of the day is off the board.
Hokies cornerback Dorian Strong was drafted to the Buffalo Bills today in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the 177th overall pick.
Strong was a five-year starter at Virginia Tech. He earned a spot on the All-ACC Third Team in 2023 and was an honorable mention in 2024. PFF has Strong as the highest ranked Hokie on their 2025 Big Board at 103.
Through five seasons, Strong recorded 44 starts in 53 games played. He had seven interceptions, 28 pass breakups, and 112 tackles in his career. PFF graded him among some of the top corners in the ACC at a 73.9 out of 100.
Strong's lockdown ability grabbed the attention of the NFL Scouting Combine, earning an invitation to this year's event. He had an underwhelming combine in some areas. His 40-yard dash was middle of the pack. His field testing looked better than his agility testing, which he improved on at his pro day.
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 185 lbs
Hand Size: 9 1/4"
Arm Length: 30 7/8"
40-Yard Dash: 4.50 (1.55 10-yard split)
Vertical Jump: 36"
Broad Jump: 9'8" (Improved to a 10' jump at his pro day)
Below is NFL analyst's Lance Zierlein profile on Strong.
Overview
Long, instinctive cornerback who can be a disruptive press corner or scan the field for ball production in zone. Strong has average play strength getting off of blocks and tackling, but it doesn’t bother his press redirect or ability to effectively contest catches. He has issues matching route breaks and flipping to sprint against deep targets due to average hips and foot quickness. He plays with adequate field awareness and anticipation in reading the quarterback. Strong should begin his career as a backup, but his cover talent could ultimately overcome any coverage concerns on the next level.
Strengths
- Effective jab with lateral slide to sidetrack release and route timing.
- Studies the quarterback from the deep zone and anticipates his action.
- Plays with plus instincts and route anticipation in his drops.
- Stays tight to the wideout’s chest when phasing the route.
- Takes clues from the receiver’s eyes to time his turn and locate.
- Hand swipes at the catch point are accurate and well-timed.
- Drops low and takes out the runner’s legs with a wrap or chop.
Weaknesses
- Leggy movements create lagging change of direction in space.
- Small stalls with his turn-and-run and lateral transitions.
- Greedy intentions create an opportunity to beat him with high/low and double-moves.
- Targeted by physical perimeter blocking from Vanderbilt.
- Flies into run support with steep angles and will lose containment.
An anonymous NFL scout described Strong to Zeirlein, saying “I thought the 2023 tape was a lot better or at least a lot more consistent, but he’s a quality player – a future starter.”
Related Links:
LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Baseball vs Duke Game Two Score