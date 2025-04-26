Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Land Hawaii Cornerback Caleb Brown Through the Transfer Portal
Hawaii cornerback transfer Caleb Brown has announced his commitment to Virginia Tech, per his agency QCSports.
Brown leaves Hawaii after spending the last two seasons with the program, racking up 41 tackles in his tenure along with 14 pass breakups--totaling an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 77.1 with the Rainbow Warriors.
This will be stop number four on Brown's collegiate journey. After starting in his home state of Georgia, he went to Kennesaw State. Brown did not record a single snap on the field at Kennesaw State, so after his freshman season, he transferred to Butler Community College, where he saw more playing time, grabbing five interceptions throughout the year, before transferring back into the Division One scene with Hawaii.
The Hokies will have a new defensive coordinator for the upcoming 2025 season, Sam Siefkes. He was most recently the linebacker coach for the Arizona Cardinals, and this will be his first time coaching in college since the 2020 season when he was the defensive coordinator for the Wofford Terriers.
Braylon Johnson and Cameren Fleming are two defensive backs the Hokies have already lost during this Spring window alongside six other Hokies at this point.
Johnson, a former three-star recruit, saw the field 16 times in his two seasons spent in Blacksburg, collecting 11 tackles. Fleming only recorded two tackles in his four games played in last season for the Hokies.
An excerpt from 247 Sports about Johnson:
"Redshirt sophomore safety Braylon Johnson has entered the transfer portal after spending the past two seasons in Blacksburg. Johnson arrived at Virginia Tech as a legacy, the son of former Hokie cornerback Loren Johnson who played in Blacksburg from 1995 to 1998. Braylon carved out a role on special teams as a true freshman and added depth in the secondary throughout his time in the program. His departure adds to the ongoing reshuffling in Virginia Tech's secondary under new defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes. Notably, Johnson's younger brother, is a signee in the 2025 class and is expected to enroll this summer. The younger Johnson is projected to play linebacker at Tech. Braylon Johnson becomes the latest Hokie to hit the portal during the spring window, which opened April 16 and runs through the end of the month."
Brown will fit into a Tech secondary that will be shuffled around from last season.
Related Links
Brent Pry reacts to Bhayshul Tuten being selected to the Jacksonville Jaguars
2025 NFL Draft: Bhayshul Tuten Selected By the Jacksonville Jaguars With the 104th Overall Pick
Virginia Tech Football: Experienced Hawaii Transfer Cornerback Plans on Visiting with Hokies