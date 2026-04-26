Virginia Tech DL Kelvin Gilliam Jr. Signs With Dallas Cowboys As Undrafted Free Agent

Virginia Tech defensive tackle Kelvin Gilliam Jr. was signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. Gilliam played two seasons at Oklahoma and three seasons with Virginia Tech.

Sources: The Dallas Cowboys are signing Virginia Tech DT Kelvin Gilliam #NFLDraft — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 25, 2026

In his first year with Oklahoma, Gilliam registered two tackles in four games. The next season, he put up five tackles, halfa tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry. In 2023, he accrued three tackles and missed six games due to injury.

His years at Virginia Tech, however, resulted in a far more increased role. In his first year, 2024, Gilliam played in all 13 of Virginia Tech's games, amassing 35 tackles (11 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, a quarterback hurry and forced fumble.

In 2025, Gilliam started in all 12 games at the defensive tackle spot opposite Kemari Copeland. As a redshirt senior, Gilliam totaled 34 tackles, seven of which were unassisted. he added on 3.0 tackles for loss, a career-high two sacks, a pass breakup and four quarterback hurries.

Gilliam's PFF grades have stayed in the 60s for every season but his redshirt freshman year. 2024 was his strongest year, resulting in a 69.5 overall grade (No. 315 of 894 eligible interior defenders). This past season, Gilliam amassed 400 defensive snaps. He was on the field for 215 passing snaps and 185 running snaps.

This past season, Gilliam's PFF grade of 62.8 ranked him at No. 618 of 913 eligible defenders, while his run defense and pass rush grades clocked in at 62.9 (No. 619 of 903) and 59.0 (No. 553 of 864), respectively.

However, Gilliam was exemplary at Virginia Tech's Pro Day. His 9.90 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) ranked No. 24 out of 2,278 defensive tackles since 1987. Gilliam's RAS of 9.90 ranked second of Virginia Tech's 11 Pro Day participants, behind only offensive lineman Tomas Rimac (9.97)

Gilliam logged an "okay" grade in composite size — which was bogged down by small height (6'2.1"; 4.46 of 10) and weight (296lbs; 4.93) — but pulled it up with a 34-rep output on the bench press (225lbs). Gilliam's 34-rep total was good for a 9.48 score.

Kelvin Gilliam is a DT prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.90 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 24 out of 2278 DT from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/OTyrAdY2G6 pic.twitter.com/ACut1Z1EVp — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 19, 2026

Gilliam posted at least an 8.5 in all seven other categories and a 9.0 or higher in five. Here's how the totals played out:

Vertical jump: 32 inches (8.82)

32 inches (8.82) Broad jump: 9 feet, 9 inches (9.73)

9 feet, 9 inches (9.73) 40-yard dash: 4.76s (9.89)

4.76s (9.89) 20-yard split: 2.71s (9.89)

2.71s (9.89) 10-yard split: 1.59s (9.93)

1.59s (9.93) Shuttle: 4.52s (8.56)

4.52s (8.56) 3-cone: 7.40s (9.01)

Gilliam is the third Hokie to sign an undrafted free agent contract, joining quarterback Kyron Drones (Green Bay Packers) and Rimac (Vikings). Fellow defensive lineman Ben Bell received a rookie mini-camp invitation from the Indianapolis Colts.