Virginia Tech OL Tomas Rimac Signs With Minnesota Vikings as Undrafted Free Agent

Virginia Tech offensive lineman Tomas Rimac was signed by the Minnesota Vikings, according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz. Rimac, a 6-foot-6, 317-pound lineman from Brunswick, Ohio, played for one year at Virginia Tech, spending four years at West Virginia previously under current Hokies offensive lineman coach Matt Moore.

Source: The #Vikings are signing former Virginia Tech offensive lineman Tomas Rimac.



Before Va Tech, played at West Virginia and was an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection in 2024. pic.twitter.com/Ia0FX4WsiX — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 25, 2026

Rimac redshirted his first year at West Vriginia, before playing in every game in his redshirt freshman year, 2022. That year, he was named to The Athletic Freshman All-American First Team and played 430 snaps. Against Oklahoma, he amassed 91 snaps and tallied six "great blocks".

In his redshirt sophomore season, Rimac played in 11 games, missing two due to a leg injury. He did not concede a single sack and finished with 21 knockdowns, putting up five apiece against Pitt and UCF. With Rimac on the line, West Virginia led the Power Five in rushing yards per game (228.9). Rimac started in all 11 games he played and was named All-Big 12 Conference Honorable Mention by the coaches at the end of the season.

The following season, Rimac repeated as an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, tallying a 77.0 grade on Pro Football Focus. He eclipsed the 75.0 mark as both a pass blocker (80.3) and as a run blocker (76.0).

Last year with Virginia Tech, Rimac started in all 12 games, seeing time at every position on the line except center due to attrition. Though the Hokies went 3-9, they also produced the No. 4 rushing unit in the ACC, totaling 184.2 rushing yards per game. Rimac totaled a 59.3 offensive grade on PFF, putting up a 69.7 grade in pass block and a 53.9 grade in run block. All three grades marked the lowest of his career (discounting true freshman season in 2021).

Rimac tested out excellently during Pro Day, however, finishing with an overall Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.97, No. 7 of 1,898 offensive guards since 1987. His 9.97 RAS score was the highest of Virginia Tech's 11 players who are going through the draft process.

Tomas Rimac is a OG prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.97 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 7 out of 1898 OG from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/gxsVh86M5N pic.twitter.com/9rVlaSW3HY — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 12, 2026

Rimac finished with "great" grades in size, explosion and agility. In height, he amassed a 9.47 score (out of an available 10), adding on a 29-rep bench press (8.50), 30 1/2 inch vertical (8.80), a 4.59 shuttle time (9.07) and a 7.69 3-cone time (8.24).

However, his speed relative to other offensive linemen was the true eye-popping statistic. Rimac finished with a 9.8 score or higher in the 10-yard split (1.66s; 9.96), 20-yard split (2.75s, 9.97) and the full 40-yard dash (4.95s, 9.81).

Rimac is the second Hokie to be picked up, joining Kyron Drones (Green Bay Packers).