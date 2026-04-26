Virginia Tech DL Kody Huisman Signs With The Buffalo Bills As Undrafted Free Agent

Virginia Tech defensive tackle Kody Huisman was signed by the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent.

Huisman, a 6-foot-4, 297-pound lineman from Pella, Iowa, played for one season at Virginia Tech and spent four prior years at North Dakota State. Huisman did not play in his freshman year, but logged 19 total tackles in 15 games his second season. In the NCAA FCS semifinals, Huisman logged six tackles (four solo) in the team's victory over Incarnate Word.

The following season, Huisman again played in all 15 games, logging 17 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a pass breakup. Huisman also blocked a 45-yard field goal in the fourth quarter of an eventual double-overtime loss to Montana in the FCS semifinals.

2024 was his best season up to that point. Huisman started in seven of the Bison's 16 games, logging 37 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss, the latter of which being third on the team. Against South Dakoa State in the semifinals, Huisman posted six tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry and forced a fumble.

He also blocked an extra-point attempt and a field goal attempt. Huisman finished with an 80.1 grade on Pro Football Focus, which ranked No. 50 of 894 eligibile interior

Following the season, Huisman transferred to Virginia Tech. The redshirt senior started five of the Hokies' 12 games, recording 38 tackles (12 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry. For his efforts, Huisman was tabbed to the All-ACC Honorable Mention list.

Huisman graded out extremely highly on Pro Football Focus this season. His overall defensive grade of 77.7 ranked No. 83 of 913 eligible interior defenders. His run block grade graded out at 71.2 (No. 339 of 903), but he was especially effective in the pass rush. In those snaps, Huisman logged an 82.9, good for No. 16 at his position.

Huisman's overall defensive grade on PFF (77.7, 419 snaps) ranked second on the team behind James Jennette (61 snaps, 79.7 defensive grade) and first of those with more than 65 snaps.

At Pro Day, Huisman totaled a Relative Athletic Score of 7.90. He did not log a statistic in the broad jump; in the vertical, his 27.5-inch jump accrued a 4.28 score out a possible 10. Here were the rest of Huisman's scores:

Height: 6'3.2" (7.04)

Weight: 293lbs (4.25)

Bench Press: 25 reps (5.74)

40-yard dash: 5.03s (7.66)

20-yard split: 2.84 (8.91)

10-yard split: 1.71s (8.54)

Shuttle: 4.73s (5.12)

3-cone: 7.47s (8.41)

Huisman's composite speed grade was listed as "great", while his size and agility grades were given "okay" and "good" grades respectively.

Huisman joins running back Terion Stewart (Kansas City Chiefs), defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam Jr. (Dallas Cowboys), offensive lineman Tomas Rimac (Minnesota Vikings) and quarterback Kyron Drones (Green Bay Packers) as those from Tech who have signed undrafted free agent contracts.