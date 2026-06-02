Virginia Tech Earns Commitment From 2027 Three-Star OL Dylan Latell

Virginia Tech football picked up a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Dylan Latell Tuesday. Latell, a 6-foot-7, 275-pound offensive tackle from Girard High School (Girard, Ohio) is the second commitment of the day, joining cornerback Austin Barrett. Latell is the 19th commitment in Virginia Tech's 2027 class, and he is the third offensive lineman, joining Kaden Buchanan (Tenn.) and Luke Braham (W. Va.) — the latter is the top-rated player in West Virginia and committed two days prior.

Both 247Sports and On3 rate Latell as a three-star. 247Sports gives Latell an overall rating of 86, ranking him as the No. 97 offensive tackle in the class and the No. 50 player in the state of Ohio. The 247Sports Composite is more favorable towards the rising high school senior, rating him as the No. 1,028 recruit in the entire class, the No. 84 offensive tackle and the No. 39 player from Ohio.

On On3/Rivals, he holds an overall rating of 87, rated as the No. 54 offensive tackle and the No. 30 player in Ohio. The Rivals Industry rankings slot him in as the No. 1,031 national player in the class, the No. 80 player at his position and the No. 37 player in the state. Latell is the tallest player in Virginia Tech's recruiting class thus far, standing at 6-foot-7, 275 pounds.

With the commitment of Latell, Virginia Tech's recruiting class now ranks No. 9 on 247Sports, behind only Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Miami, Notre Dame, Florida, Clemson, Penn State and UCLA.

Here's the updated list of commitments, with national, position and state ratings in parentheses:

Rankings are derived from 247Sports.

defensive lineman Alexander Taylor (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/95/24) (committed March 19) defensive lineman Brock Frisby (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/94/22) (committed April 3) defensive lineman Xavier Perkins (N.C.) — ★★★ (NA/26/11) (committed April 14) defensive lineman Joseph Buchanan (Md.) — ★★★★ (178/19/5) (committed April 16) running back Kelvin Morrison (Penn.) — ★★★ (NA/47/18) (committed April 23) tight end Braxton Salster (Ala.) — ★★★ (NA/32/19) (committed April 24) wide receiver Anthony Roberts (N.C.) — ★★★ (NA/72/20) (committed April 25) running back Stanley Smart (Ga.) — ★★★ (NA/70/94) (committed April 29) wide receiver Demarcus Brown (Va.) — ★★★ (NA/46/7) (committed May 3) cornerback Chase Johnson (Ga.) — ★★★ (NA/34/35) (committed May 7) safety Elijah Butler (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/37/12) (committed May 8) quarterback Peter Bourque (Mass.) — ★★★★ (80/7/1) (committed May 14) running back Javian Jones-Priest (Texas) — ★★★ (NA/29/55) (committed May 19) offensive lineman Kaden Buchanan (Tenn.) — ★★★★ (237/14/11) (committed May 25) tight end Jordan Karhoff (Ohio) — ★★★★ (NA/12/9) (committed May 26) tight end Sam Faniel (Va.) — ★★★★ (NA/24/10) (committed May 30) offensive lineman Luke Braham (W. Va.) — ★★★ (NA/73/1) (committed May 30) cornerback Austin Barrett (N.J) — ★★★ (NA/36/12) (committed June 2) offensive lineman Dylan Latell (Ohio) — ★★★ (NA/97/50) (committed June 2)