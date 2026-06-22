Could Virginia Tech Begin The Season as a Top 25 team?

This is slated to be the most anticipated season in recent memory for Virginia Tech and they could even begin the season in the top 25. Thanks to the hire of James Franklin and an influx of talent through the transfer portal and a top 25 recruiting class, the Hokies have a chance to be a real factor in the ACC Championship race in Franklin's first year in Blacksburg.

Virginia Tech football enters the 2026 season with renewed optimism, and Athlon Sports is buying into the Hokies' potential. In its latest preseason rankings, Athlon placed Virginia Tech at No. 30 nationally, signaling expectations of a significant rebound after last year's disappointing 3-9 campaign.

Fair ranking?

Nov 22, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Incoming head coach James Franklin speaks to fans on the sideline before the game at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

The ranking reflects a program that looks dramatically different from the one that struggled through 2025. The biggest change came on the sidelines, where Virginia Tech hired James Franklin to lead the program. Franklin's arrival was widely regarded as one of the most impactful coaching moves of the offseason, bringing a proven track record of building winning teams and competing at a high level.

Here's what Athlon Sports had to say on the Hokies:

"New coach James Franklin is one of the offseason’s top hires. And with 14 returning starters, along with the arrival of key transfers in quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer and tight end Luke Reynolds, the Hokies are primed for a big-time turnaround after a 3-9 mark last year."

The transfer portal has also played a major role in reshaping the Hokies' outlook. Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer arrives with the expectation of elevating the offense and providing stability at the game's most important position. His addition addresses a major need for a team that struggled to find consistency offensively last season.

At tight end, Luke Reynolds gives Virginia Tech another significant boost. Reynolds is expected to become a focal point of the passing attack. His versatility should make him a valuable piece in Franklin's offensive system and provide Grunkemeyer with a reliable target.

Taken together, the combination of Franklin's leadership, experienced returning talent and impactful transfer additions creates a compelling case for improvement. While climbing from a three-win season to national relevance is no easy task, Athlon Sports believes the ingredients are in place for Virginia Tech to take a substantial step forward.

Perhaps the biggest question entering 2026 is how quickly the Hokies can translate potential into wins. The second-half schedule presents challenges, but Virginia Tech should be significantly more competitive on a weekly basis, and it possesses a real possibility of starting the season 4-0. If the offense takes a step forward under Grunkemeyer and the defense remains steady, bowl eligibility could become a realistic expectation.

A No. 30 ranking does not place the Hokies among the preseason favorites to contend for a national championship, but it does position them firmly in the conversation as one of college football's most intriguing turnaround candidates. If Franklin can quickly establish his culture and the newcomers deliver as expected, Virginia Tech could emerge as one of the biggest success stories of the 2026 season.