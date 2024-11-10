Virginia Tech Football: 5 Takeaways From Hokies Loss to Clemson
1. Slow Start For Offense
In the first quarter, the Hokies offense failed to get much going as the team only gained 35 total yards and were 0-2 on third down. The Hokie offense was held to just 96 first-half yards and zero touchdowns with Kyron Drones only throwing for 76 yards in the first half. In the first half, the offense completed only 28% of their third down attempts which is below the average they have on the season for third down of 39%.
2. The Defense Came Out On Fire
The Hokies defense held the Tigers to zero first-quarter points and Clemson under 100 yards gained in the first quarter. To start the second quarter, the Hokies defense blocked a field goal kick from Clemson and got a big-time third and one-stop, which led to the blocked field goal on fourth down. This was the first blocked field goal kick since 2016 vs Duke today by Quentin Reddish on the Hokie defense.
3. The Run Game
The Hokies run game wasn't able to get it going, and it's honestly been that way for the last few games after the Boston College game where Tuten got hurt. Today, the Hokies rushed for a total of 40 yards, which is the lowest total rushing yards for the team this season.
4. Kyron Drones
Kyron Drones struggled bad today, he only threw for 115 yards, 0 touchdowns, 1 interception, and fumbled the football for a loss. Drones completed 45% of his passes today and this type of play led to him being benched for back up quarterback Collin Schlee in the second half.
5. Bhayshul Tuten
Bhayshul Tuten has not looked like himself since the Boston College game, and part of that is because of his injuries. Tuten has been dealing with a banged-up knee and an ankle injury this season where he was seen in a walking boot after the Georgia Tech game. In today's game, Tuten rushed for zero yards on four rushing attempts after getting injured and did not return to action.
