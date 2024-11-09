Virginia Tech Basketball: 5 Takeaways From The Hokies Win vs USC Upstate
1. Rough Start
The Hokies' start to this game was rough. They shot under 40% from the field and under 30% from three-point range. At the end of the first half, Brandon Rechesteiner, with 10 points, was the only player with double-figure scoring. The Hokies were down by 14 in the first half, and part of that was due to missed shots and poor defense.
2. Lack Of Defense
The Hokies went down by as many as 14 in the first half, 16-2. They also allowed USC Upstate to shoot over 40% from three in the first half. For the game, USC Upstate shot 41% from three, 52% from the field, and 69% from the free throw line.
3. Tyler Johnson
Tyler Johnson was leading the way for the Hokies tonight off the bench, with his energy and scoring on the offensive end. Johnson finished with 16 points, four rebounds, and one assist.
4. Brandon Rechsteiner
Brandon Rechsteiner lit a spark for the Hokies offense, after being down 16 nothing. Rechsteiner finished the first half with 10 points and three rebounds. Brandon Rechsteiner finished with 19 points, 3/5 shooting from three, and four assists.
5. The Offense Picked Up In The Second Half
The Hokies began to pull away in the second half, going up by as many as 21 points, and were efficient in the second half as a team. The Hokies finished with 50% shooting from the field, 38% from three, and 77% free throw shooting as a team. Mylyjael Poteat played a decent game with a career-high 19 points and six rebounds.
