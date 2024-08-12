Virginia Tech Defensive Lineman Receives Huge Breakout Year Prediction
Virginia Tech is going to have one of the ACC's best defensive lines this season and should be able to get after the quarterback this year. The defensive line is one of the many reasons that people seem to be bullish on Virginia Tech in the ACC this season and Antwaun Powell-Ryland might be the best player in the group. 247Sports Blake Brockermeyer has Powell-Ryland as one of the 21 biggest players to make a leap in the 2024 college football season and here is what he had to say about him:
Snaps in 2023: 532
"Antwaun Powell-Ryland is a twitchy and relentless edge rusher who tallied 9.5 sacks and added 14.5 TFLs for a much improved Hokie defensive front in 2023. APR is a natural pass rusher with wide variety of pass rushing moves at his disposal. He has an excellent get-off, speed around the edge, and can run the hoop to cause chaos. Expect a dominant season for Powell-Ryland and a Hokie defense that will to surprise people this season in the ACC."
Here is what our own RJ Schafer had to say about Powell-Ryland in the defensive line preview for the season:
"I think the defensive line is in a great spot for next year. Defensive line coach J.C. Price has to be ecstatic about returning Antwaun Powell-Ryland to the team. Powell-Ryland racked up 14.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks, both of which were best on the Hokies. PFF liked his 2024 campaign as well, grading him as an 80.7 on defense, over ten points higher than his grade in 2023. Opponents, especially ACC opponents, are now well aware of the impact Powell-Ryland can make, and it would not be shocking to see Antwaun double-teamed for a lot during the season.
Virginia Tech should have one of the ACC's best defensive lines this year and Powell-Ryland is certainly one of the reasons why.