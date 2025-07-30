Virginia Tech Football Alum Jaylin Lane Soaking in Every Opportunity During Commanders' Training Camp
From Lane Stadium to Northwest Stadium, Jaylin Lane is coming to an NFL stage near you.
Lane was one of the more productive receivers in recent memory for the Hokies, a consistent downfield threat and showed rare agility in the open field. An effective returner as well, the Middle Tennessee transfer brought additional spacing to a deep receiving corps. He had 538 yards and six touchdowns in his first season with the Hokies, followed by a two-touchdown campaign in 2024.
Lane was positioned for a larger role in 2024, but Virginia Tech’s offense leaned heavily on the ground game behind Bhayshul Tuten’s standout season, naturally limiting Lane's passing volume. However, he still built an NFL-level resume. The Hokies' speedster was selected by the Washington Commanders with the 128th overall pick in April's NFL Draft. From the jump, Commanders general manager Adam Peters was in Lane's corner.
"Everybody in the building wanted to draft Jaylin Lane," Peters stated in an interview with Pat McAfee.
"He was our No. 1 returner in the draft, it all worked out really well, he fell to us, which we are really excited about, and that was an easy pick, he's awesome. He just had his birthday the other day, he is getting married this summer, and he is just awesome. Our coaches worked him out down there, just one of those that you really want to happen, and it did, and you feel good about those. He is a special athlete; he is all of those things, you can see it on the field."
Lane has carried that praise throughout this offseason with ambition. Like every rookie in the NFL, he knows nothing is given. He's been an active learner and has made himself into a recognizable name within the wide receiver room.
"He's coming along well," Commanders' receiver KJ Osborn noted. "[He's] willing to learn, works hard, takes coaching. He's been able to make some plays. He should be exciting."
"To have a full off-season and now into training camp, I'm just as excited to see guys like that really take their stand and say, 'Hey, I want to go fight for this," said head coach Dan Quinn.
Adjusting to a new culture, especially one built on championship expectations, can be daunting for a rookie. Yet in some ways, having a healthy distance from Blacksburg has allowed Lane to embrace fewer external pressures.
"When I got drafted, there was a lot of Hokie fans that were really excited," Lane said on not being too far from Blacksburg. "It's cool to still be in Virginia and still have my people close to me."
Lane also noted that it hasn’t been just one veteran guiding him; the entire receiving corps has embraced the rookie and helped him adjust to both the system and the league. That support stems not only from his talent, but from his willingness to take in any lesson the coaching staff teaches him.
"Any criticism, I'm welcoming it all," Lane expressed. "The worst thing I can do is come out here and think I made it. The best thing I can do is come out here and grow from all these great players that've played nine, 10-plus years. Why not just soak in everything you can?"
While Lane has quickly embraced his new surroundings, he knows every rep is a chance to prove himself. Early in camp, he’s logged most of his work on punt returns and rotated with the second team in the slot. At the turn of the week, though, Lane saw some opportunities to catch balls from last year's Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. The result? Arguably the best catch of camp so far.
There’s a legitimate chance Lane opens the season as the team’s primary return option. While Deebo Samuel appears set to handle the starting slot role, Lane’s straight‑line speed is difficult to keep off the field. Contributions in special teams can build chemistry and trust with the coaching staff, the kind of intangible edge that leads to more offensive opportunities down the line.