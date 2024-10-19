Virginia Tech Football Announces Players of the Game vs Boston College
Virginia Tech was blessed this week with two things: a standalone primetime game against a historic program and record-breaking performances by the offense and the defense in the game.
Bhayshul Tuten broke the Hokies' long-standing single game rushing record held by Darren Evans with 253 rushing yards in one game against Maryland. Tuten broke that record with almost half the carries, he ran for 266 yards on just eighteen carries.
Antwaun Powell-Ryland was a beat as well. He broke the record for most four-sack games in a career by a Virginia Tech player and tied his own single game sack record which he shares with NFL Legend Bruce Smith.
So who did Virginia Tech choose as the players of the game? Did Tuten and Powell-Ryland make the list?
The answer is yes. Bhayshul Tuten was the only Hokie chosen to represent the offense in the 'Players of the Game' honors.
Obviously Antwaun Powell-Ryland made the list as well with his historic performance, but the three other Hokies who made the list were all defensive backs, which may come as a shock to some. Virginia Tech had no interceptions onthe day nd Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos completed over 65% of his passes.
The secondary for the Hokies though had some crucial plays that don't necessarily show up on the stat sheet in pass deflections or interceptions.
Dante Lovett and Jonathan Pennix both received 'Player of the Week' honors and recorded one tackle against the Eagles.
Thomas Williams also recorded just one tackle on the day, but received 'Player of the Week' honors as well.
