Virginia Tech Football Awaits Massive Recruiting Weekend vs. Miami
This weekend, Virginia Tech is hosting what can only be described as a make-or-break weekend for the 2026 recruiting class. As everybody knows, James Franklin was hired on Monday afternoon and very swiftly got to work on fixing Virginia Tech's 2026 recruiting class, which is currently ranked 119th in the nation.
The list includes the following: (All rankings are per 247Sports; player ratngs are included in parenthesis:)
2026 S Matt Sieg (95)
2026 OT Thomas Wilder (90)
2027 OT Junior Saunders (90)
2027 WR Javien Robinson (90)
2026 TE Pierce Petersohn (89)
2026 QB Troy Huhn (89)
2026 IOL Benjamin Eziuka (89)
2026 OT Marlen Bright (88)
2026 OT Roseby Lubintus (88)
2028 LB Tysir Young (88)
2026 LB Matheiu Lamah (87)
2026 CB Amauri Polydor (87)
2026 OT Maddox Cochrane (87)
2028 CB Xavier Bowman (87)
2027 Romel Koon Jr. (86)
2028 IOL Carl Noisette (N/A)
2027 ATH Chris George (N/A)
2027 WR Camden Simmons (N/A)
Of all recruits visiting on Saturday, Virginia Tech is hosting 10 2026 recruits, including two 247 four-stars (Huhn and Petersohn are also composite four stars) and an average 247 rating of 88.9.
To remind you, Virginia Tech currently has one 24/7 four star in QB Cole Bergeron. That doesn't include Will Love, who is the No. 1 kicker in the nation, The Hokies' average rating of their seven commits is 86.7. That would be the lowest recruiting class average since 2023, where Virginia Tech brought on 27 commits. That average rating is also negatively impacted by Ishmael Findlayter, who was an 80. That negative impact was just enough to bring that average rating below the 86.7 on this seasons class.
If Virginia Tech and James Franklin were able to bring in everybody visiting in the 2026 class, an unlikely proposition, it would immediately propel Virginia Tech's recruiting class average up to an 88. They have not had a class with an average rating that high since 2014.
In that 2014 class, Virginia Tech brought in 12 four star recruits per 247, had had the 28th ranked class in the nation. That class tallied an average rating of 88.3, which would be narrowly higher than the 88 that Virginia Tech would theoretically have.
In that notorious 2014 class, there were notable Virginia Tech names like Isaiah Ford, Marshawn Williams, Cam Phillips, Ricky Walker, Travon McMillian, Eric Gallo, Greg Stroman, and Terrell Edmunds.
Also to note: Sons of Saturday's Billy Ray Mitchell was in that class.
The only other two classes that got particularly close between now and the 2014 class was the 2018 and the 2017 classes, which were both top 25 nationally. In those classes, there were averages of 87.8 and 87.8 respectively.
Wrapping this up, this is a big-time weekend for Virginia Tech. They need the fans there, they need them loud and they need a big weekend to seal the deal and sell these recruits on Virginia Tech being their new home. This is a critical weekend for Virginia Tech recruiting.