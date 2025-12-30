Which Positions From Virginia Tech Football Have Seen The Most Attrition In The Portal So Far?

Virginia Tech football is bracing for what promises to be a transformational offseason. Following a campaign marked by inconsistency and an eventual coaching change, the 2026 roster picture is being reshaped by the transfer portal. As players decide on their next chapters and the portal officially opens for business in January, it is worth taking stock of which position groups have endured the most attrition and how that could shape James Franklin’s first full offseason in Blacksburg.

The answer to this question depends on which lens you view it through: Do you include just the time period since James Franklin took over as head coach on Nov. 17? Or further back, to when then-head coach Brent Pry's firing on Sept. 14 opened up a 30-day window for players to hit the portal. We'll go with the latter to provide a more clear picture.

While incoming talent will ultimately help replace lost contributors, these losses reveal where the Hokies are most vulnerable heading into the new year.

Quarterbacks

No position group has captured more attention than the quarterback room. The Hokies have already seen multiple quarterbacks depart via the portal. Garret Rangel, who joined Virginia Tech last offseason, has entered the portal after a season with no snaps. Shortly after him, William “Pop” Watson also confirmed his intention to seek a new home. With Kyron Drones’ eligibility now expired, that means Virginia Tech will be without its top three quarterbacks from 2025 once the portal window officially opens on Jan. 2.

For those who’ve passed and for those to come! Thank you Hokie nation pic.twitter.com/jMfd1XWvlD — Pop Watson III (@WW3thefuture) December 28, 2025

That kind of turnover at the game’s most important position is significant. The departures leave the room in a state of flux, with remaining returning quarterbacks entirely untested at the college level and prompting the Hokies to prioritize veteran portal additions. Franklin and his staff will have to react aggressively; the team will not return any signal-caller who took snaps in 2025.

Wide Receiver

The Hokies' receiving corps has also seen a noticeable exodus. Recent announcements include wide receiver Cameron Seldon’s decision to enter the portal after one season in Blacksburg. Seldon, a former top recruit, provided solid but unremarkable production, tallying 165 receiving yards on 23 receptions. In addition, fellow wideout Donavon Greene left the team before the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Those losses compound an already transitional situation for the receiving room. Unlike the quarterback group, where competition and experience were already limited, the receiver corps was expected to be a source of playmaking. Losing pieces here forces the staff to lean on both the portal and recruiting (evidenced by the securing of four-star Davion "FatRat" Brown) to shore up a depth chart lacking proven continuity.

Secondary

Virginia Tech’s secondary has also felt the effects of transfer movement, though perhaps not as intensely as the signal callers or receivers, and only in the . Multiple cornerbacks and defensive backs have entered the portal or announced intentions to do so, including Dante Lovett and Christian Ellis, the latter of which tallied the game-sealing pass breakup against N.C. State.

While the number of departures might not be as large as at other positions, their timing and the experience lost amplify the impact. In a league where aerial attacks are increasingly sophisticated, any thinning of the defensive backfield can create mismatches that opponents are eager to exploit.

Linebackers and Defensive Line

The Hokies have also lost Michael Short from the linebacker room and the defensive line, such as Keyshawn Burgos and James Djonkam. Kody Huisman is graduating, as well, meaning that the defensive line, one of Tech's biggest strengths in 2025, will need to be retooled ahead of the 2026 season.

Conclusion

So what does all this mean for Virginia Tech’s offseason strategy? At the top of the list is quarterback. The departure of two or more signal-callers, coupled with the lack of a proven returner, makes it almost certain that the Hokies will invest heavily in portal talent at that spot. The realities of college football today make this less of a luxury and more of a necessity if Tech hopes to be competitive in 2026.

After that, wide receiver and the secondary emerge as the next areas of concern. These position groups are the next most depleted by transfers and departures, and they intersect with broader offensive and defensive philosophies. Adding quality depth here and hitting on internal improvement will be central to building sustainable success.

In total, the portal has already reshaped Virginia Tech’s roster before the window officially opens. For Hokies fans and roster watchers, the key will be watching how Franklin’s staff responds. Will they chase experienced quarterbacks early? How quickly can the defensive backfield regain its footing, if it can?

The answers to those questions will go a long way toward determining whether this offseason’s attrition becomes an opportunity or a setback for Virginia Tech football’s next chapter. And those answers won't reveal themselves until Jan. 2 at the earliest, the official date that the portal opens.

