Virginia Tech Football: Brent Pry Discusses Enter Sandman Entrance and How Virginia Tech Has The Best Fans
Last week Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry was at the ACC Kickoff with star players Kyron Drones, Antwaun Powell-Ryland, and Dorian Strong. All of which discussed different things involving the Virginia Tech Football program and the fans on game days.
Coach Pry had discussed a bunch of different topics from players returning to expectations and seemingly didn't forget about the fans at Lane Stadium. During the ACC Kick-Off conference, a reporter asked and stated the following: "Lane Stadium has the best game atmosphere, in the country! When "Enter Sandman" comes on it's an out-of-body experience and it's difficult to explain. What is it like to coach here on Saturdays?"
Pry's response: "Thank you-- you're right. I love running out of that tunnel, even when I watch the highlight video of it I get chills. It's special. I think for all of us, you love the competition, you love playing in front of big crowds, you love the excitement of the entrance. so were very fortunate that way." Coach Pry goes on to say: " I think our fans are some of the best in the country. They pack the place, and they're jumping to that tune. We come out of the locker room, and Johnny Cash's "God's Gonna Cut You Down" is just kind of slow playing as you take that walk. By the time you hit that tunnel, man, it's the best. I just try ti make sure I don't stumble coming out. That's all."
Honestly, after hearing coach Pry's reaction to the fans and the "Enter Sandman" entrance for the Virginia Tech Hokies, it makes you super excited for what this season brings. The Hokies' home opener is against Marshall on September 7th at 4:30 PM and you can bet that Lane Stadium is going to be rocking on that day.