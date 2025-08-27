Virginia Tech Football: CBS Sports Analysts Predict the Hokies Week 1 Matchup Against South Carolina
College Football is in the air.
Sadly, fans will have to wait another week before Lane Stadium shakes with the jumps of thousands of Hokies. Virginia Tech is ready to paint Mercedes-Benz Stadium orange and maroon this Sunday, as they prepare for the Aflac Kickoff Game against South Carolina.
Familiar faces for the Gamecocks are sure to bring high emotions from both teams. Some of the nation's best talent will be showcased in Atlanta, and the folks over at CBS Sports don't see it going Virginia Tech's way.
Shane Beamer's squad sits as 7.5-point favorites over Virginia Tech. Almost every metric you can measure in this game sways towards South Carolina. Don't count the Hokies out, though. Both Chris Hummer and Brad Crawford see the Hokies keeping it within striking distance:
Hummer: "I don't have a lot of confidence in Virginia Tech going into this season. The Hokies should be solid offensively if Kyron Drones can stay healthy -- expect him to run it plenty in 2025 -- but an offensive line with five new starters has a very tough task ahead against Dylan Stewart and what is still an excellent South Carolina defensive front. Rahsul Faison's last-minute eligibility waiver approval is also a huge boon for the Gamecocks, who can rely on the run as the passing game develops over the course of the season. …South Carolina 28, Virginia Tech 20
Crawford: "The Gamecocks have heard it throughout the offseason ... how will a nine-win team be able to absorb the vast loss of defensive personnel to the NFL Draft? Shane Beamer's not worried, nor should bettors in this spot for South Carolina. While the season-opening spot is usually a tough one here for the Gamecocks, who have failed to cover in Week 1 back-to-back years, there's a brewing confidence from those inside the program that LaNorris Sellersand this group opens with a bang in Atlanta. ...South Carolina 31, Virginia Tech 17"
The Hokies have had their troubles with SEC opponents in years past.
The Gamecocks are stacked on paper. LaNorris Sellers is a Heisman hopeful in his second year at South Carolina. This would be the perfect way to kick off his campaign, or the perfect upset for Virginia Tech.
A seasoned veteran like Kyron Drones could be the x-factor in this game. His ability to manage this game against what could be his toughest competition all season will be tested to its highest extent. A lot of the threat that Sellers brings against the Hokies, Drones can bring himself.
The tides seemed to be turned against Brent Pry and company to begin the year. How they respond to such adversity could be a statement that defines the outlook for the rest of their 2025 schedule.