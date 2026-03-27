Five Hokies Who Could Improve Their Draft Stock At Today's Pro Day

Draft season kicks off in Blacksburg with Virginia Tech's Pro Day. The last batch of players from the Brent Pry era will test on March 27th in front of an array of representatives from the NFL. This year's group doesn't have quite the hype behind it as last year's, but it still has some pro-level athletes who could skyrocket their draft stock.

17 players tested at 2025's workout, with six receiving invites to the NFL Combine. Bhayshul Tuten and Jaylin Lane were the biggest storylines last year after having outstanding workouts in Indianapolis. They sat for the majority of their Pro Day, with players like Stephen Gosnell and Dorian Strong attracting the most eyes in Blacksburg. No Hokies got invites to this year's combine, but the 11 players testing are as follows:

DE Ben Bell

DB Isaiah Cash

QB Kyron Drones

DT Kelvin Gilliam Jr.

DT Immanuel Hickman

DT Kody Huisman

LB Jaden Keller

K Kyle Lowe

OL Tomas Rimac

RB Terion Stewart

P Nick Veltsistas

Here are some names to keep an eye on as potential risers in the NFL Draft.

QB - Kyron Drones

Nov 15, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) before the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Let's get the obvious one out of the way. No one has more to prove on Friday than Kyron Drones. 2025 was nowhere near the step up he needed to improve his draft stock. PFF lists Drones 290th overall on their big board, which would leave him outside of the seven rounds of the draft. He'll have to compete against players who had strong seasons last year, like Diego Pavia, Sawyer Robertson, and Joe Fagnano. The main thing he has going for him is the physical tools.

It's no secret how good a runner Drones is. Every time the offense got to the red zone, he was the number one option. His stout frame with the rushing style of Cam Newton makes him a difficult force to bring down. He wasn't as flashy in the open field as he was in previous years, but Drones can make a case as one of the better athletes at the position.

The faults lie within his throwing accuracy. Reports from the Shrine Bowl and the Hula Bowl were hit-or-miss. Standing out there would've proved the league wrong for not extending an invite to Indy. If there's one thing that needs to snatch the attention of scouts, it's his deep ball. The arm talent is still there, but the confidence behind it was at an all-time low this past season. There's no doubt that Drones will have one of, if not the most watched, workouts out of the group.

IOL - Tomas Rimac

Sep 30, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Tomas Rimac (55) on the line of scrimmage in the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Rimac is one of the more draft-ready Hokies testing. He possesses a trait that is quickly becoming prioritized in the NFL: flexibility. He moved up and down the offensive line this year, playing everywhere but center. He was one of the more high-profile gets in the portal alongside the hiring of Matt Moore. He has the ideal size for any position, but his hard-nosed play style in the trenches projects him to be a guard in the NFL. PFF currently has him just inside the top 300 at 296, but the résumé Moore has with sending players to the league gives Rimac a strong chance to make a roster in 2026.

RB - Terion Stewart

Nov 15, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Terion Stewart (8) celebrates a first down during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Everywhere Stewart went, he had on a giant chain that read "Bully" and for good reason. The Bowling Green transfer runs harder than most. His usage wasn't quite what it was expected to be with the breakout of Marcellous Hawkins, but he still served as a great compliment. Stewart finished with 469 yards on just 82 carries. He could take over the big moment of the game, most notably against NC State.

The lack of three-down work in 2025 is the only thing holding him back. He was an efficient runner on both the inside and outside. The way he runs resembles a smaller, yet more stout Isiah Pacheco. He's currently the highest-ranked Hokie in PFF's eyes. A strong day in front of Scouts this week could raise his 239th overall ranking quite a bit.

DT - Kelvin Gilliam Jr.

Oct 27, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive tackle Kelvin Gilliam Jr. (22) celebrates with defensive tackle Kemari Copeland (13) | Credit - Virginia Tech Athletics

Gilliam was a profound voice within the Hokies' locker room and the keeper of the lunch pail for the entirety of the season. When Pry was relieved of his duties, Gilliam was the one to rally the team together and finish the season as strongly as possible. Every player on the defensive line thinks highly of his character, a trait that will shine through in any conversations he has with NFL personnel. He exited the season with 34 tackles, two sacks, and three TFLs.

Gilliam has seasoned experience on the defensive line in the ACC and SEC, playing at Oklahoma before transferring to Virginia Tech. He's an agile tackle who could make some noise as a rotational three-technique player. The former four-star recruit's ability to penetrate interior blocking flashed in some of the Hokies' stronger contests. His bend and burst off the line of scrimmage could be a selling point for NFL scouts, but he'll have to showcase at a high level during workouts.

LB - Jaden Keller

Sep 6, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Jaden Keller (24) tackles Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Keller went from leading the team in tackles in 2024 to losing over a third of his production last season. That wasn't due to a lack of his ability, though. Sam Siefkes prioritized rotations throughout the depth chart, but most specifically at linebacker. There was no lead-backer in 2025. Kaleb Spencer led the team with 67, followed by Caleb Woodson with 57, then Keller. The versatility of Noah Chambers brought a variety of different looks that led to Keller being a starter in just half of the 11 games he played.

Most snaps were taken as the lead weak-side linebacker. He's got good downhill speed, performing best in run downs and quarterback containment. Keller's ball skills aren't a staple of his game. With how versatile the NFL prefers their linebacker to be, showing out in that category in testing could put his name on some teams' watchlists.