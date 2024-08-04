Virginia Tech Football: ESPN Analysts Predict Hokies to "Take a step forward"
Coming into the 2024 season, there is a lot for Virginia Tech Hokie fans to be excited about. Coming off the huge offseason and the turnaround ending of last season, the Hokies have a lot of people's attention and some are expecting them to have a breakout year as a team that is relatively overlooked by others.
Earlier this week, ESPN analyst Rece Davis and Pete Thamel gave their thoughts on the newly expanded College Football Playoffs now with 12 teams and the teams in contention for "The MOST ANTICIPATED season ever?" Pete Thamel had this to say:
"It's interesting to me talking to NFL teams how they have a couple of high-end prospects now on defense and in the secondary that maybe they haven't had in the past, right? I can't tell you the last time there was like a thumper Virginia Tech prospect on the defensive side of the ball I can't remember one in the last five years or so we look there's just been a talent drain. Now all of a sudden you've got a couple of dudes who are projected in the second round and a couple of guys who were just kind of in a better place when you look at the entire secondary coming back and look at Dorian Strong at corner."
After hearing this statement, the last prospect that came from Virginia Tech and became dominant in the NFL was Tremaine Edmunds in 2018. Tremaine Edmunds made two Pro Bowls back-to-back years as a middle linebacker for the Buffalo Bills in 2019 and 2020 which gives the Hokies 6 years since having a breakthrough prospect. Following this statement here is what Rece Davis had to say:
"With Drones over 120 starts and the returning offensive line, Tuten led the ACC in missed tackles he broke 16% of tackles he faced. You look at their schedule, Really interesting games, two teams in our list here. Virginia Tech and Rutgers play on September 21st then after that, Virginia Tech goes to Miami. So you'll have a really late September measuring stick to see if the Hokies are going to get into it."
I believe that Virginia Tech has a good chance to win big and they have some games early in the season that will show how good they are. As stated in the podcast we've also seen that Virginia Tech is a potential "Dark Horse" candidate to make the College Football Playoffs and win the ACC championship. Virginia Tech has a very well-rounded team on both sides of the ball, I can see the Hokies shocking a lot of people this season and making a run.