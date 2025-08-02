Virginia Tech Football: Every Madden 26 Rating For Former Hokies In The NFL
Madden NFL 26 is set to release on August 14th, and the still popular video game is a must-have for fans of every team. If you are a fan of a certain school, it is always interesting to see how the game rates former players from that school. Virginia Tech Hokies do not have a lot of highly rated players in this year's game, but whether you are playing franchise mode or something else, you have to make sure you stack players from your favorite team on the team you are building.
Here are the ratings for (almost) every former Hokie that is in the game.
1. LT Christian Darrisaw, Vikings- 92 Overall
2. Tremaine Edmunds, Bears- 80 Overall
3. Wyatt Teller, Browns- 79 Overall
4. Chuck Clark, Steelers- 77 Overall
5. Khalil Herbert, Colts- 76 Overall
6. SS Chamarri Connor, Chiefs- 76 Overall
7. RB Bhayshul Tuten, Jaguars- 75 Overall
8. LB Divine Deablo, Falcons- 73 Overall
9. DT Tim Settle, Seahawks- 73 Overall
10. K Joey Slye, Titans- 72 Overall
11. WR Jaylin Lane, Commanders- 72 Overall
12. CB Dorian Strong, Bills- 72 Overall
13. LT Yosh Njiman, Panthers- 69 Overall
14. QB Tyrod Taylor, Jets- 69 Overall
15 K John Parker Romo, Patriots- 68 Overall
16. Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Eagles- 68 Overall
17. Aeneas Peebles, Ravens- 68 Overall
18. Raheem Blackshear, Panthers- 67 Overall
19. TE James Mitchell, Panthers- 65 Overall
In April, we saw five Hokies get drafted. Bhayshul Tuten (Jaguars), Jaylin Lane (Commanders), Dorian Strong (Bills), Antwaun Powell-Ryland (Eagles), and Aeneas Peebles (Ravens) all heard their names called today. They all heard their names called and were complimented by head coach Brent Pry afterward:
“Aeneas came into our program as a transfer with no ego—he put his head down, worked hard, and fully integrated himself into our locker room. He will continue to be a culture driver at the professional level. He is a highly productive player with quick, active hands and a strong motor. He is someone who loves football and demonstrates that through an unmatched work ethic."
"The thing I love about APR is his fierce, competitive spirit. He never backs down from a challenge, in practice or a game. APR is a technician with his hands. He plays with great leverage and pad level and is always around the ball. His exceptional instincts as a pass rusher make him a constant disruptor who excels at making impactful plays."
"Dorian is the kind of player who loves to compete in coverage. He’s not only a highly skilled corner with exceptional physical traits—he’s the guy who will battle every play, contesting catches like it’s a personal challenge. He’s also a proven, reliable tackler and has a natural feel for the game with his field awareness. Dorian is a true technician who takes tremendous pride in his craft."
“As good a football player as Jaylin is, he’s an even better person. Off the field, Jaylin is known for his humility, leadership, and genuine care for others. He was named the Virginia College Football Humanitarian of the Year this past season for his outreach in the community. On the field, he is a versatile receiver who can stretch defenses. His speed helps him to get separation from defenders and he is productive after the catch. He is also a proven returner who will have an opportunity to earn touches in the NFL.”
“Bhayshul has a quiet confidence about him that I absolutely love. He is an explosive athlete with a compact frame. He has elite straight-line speed but also runs with powerful legs and great contact balance which allows him to run through defenders. Bhayshul’s combine numbers were off the charts and he has tremendous upside at the next level.”